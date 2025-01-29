With just under a week left until the transfer window slams shut, Fulham have reportedly made two late moves to get their business underway and have even seen one offer accepted.

Fulham transfer news

Much of Fulham's transfer window has been centred around the future of Andreas Pereira, with interest from Fluminense threatening to bring the Brazilian's time in West London to an end. As things stand, however, it looks as though the midfielder is set to stay put at Craven Cottage, perhaps allowing Fulham to shift their focus towards late incomings.

On that front, names such as Emerson Royal have stolen the headlines in recent weeks but the former Tottenham Hotspur man remains an AC Milan defender for the time being. As the window enters its final days, it would come as no surprise if the right-back did secure a move away from the San Siro, however, following Kyle Walker's arrival even if it's not to join Fulham.

Instead, the Cottagers have seemingly set their focus on the future and a late double deal to get their business underway. According to The Courier Sport, as relayed by FulhamFanNews, Fulham have now agreed a deal to sign Brodie Dair from St Johnstone who accepted the West London side's third offer to secure their young forward's signature.

He's not the only youngster that they could sign either. According to Mozzart Sport, Fulham have now submitted an opening offer to sign Dusan Jovanovic from Partisan Belgrade, who may have no choice but to sell their teenage striker amid financial difficulties this month.

In one double swoop, Fulham could welcome two future stars capable of leading Marco Silva's frontline for years to come. With Raul Jimenez turning 34 years old in May too, securing the future of their attack is certainly not a bad idea for those at Craven Cottage.

Jovanovic could follow Mitrovic path

Of course, it wasn't so long ago that a certain Aleksandar Mitrovic was stealing the headlines for his goalscoring exploits at Fulham. Now, almost two years on from his departure, Silva could welcome a player who's been dubbed a "Mitro-regen" by Serbian Football Scout.

Still just 18 years old, the Serbian striker would be an ideal Mitrovic heir at Fulham and could yet follow in his countryman's path by joining up with Silva's side as early as this month.

Dair, meanwhile, is also one to watch. The St Johnstone striker looks Fulham-bound and, like Jovanovic, is yet to reach the peak of his powers at such a young age. If the West London club can welcome both young talents then they'll have a strike partnership to keep an eye on in the Premier League. With just five days until the deadline, however, Fulham must move quickly.