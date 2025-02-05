After reaching an agreement to re-sign Willian, Fulham are now reportedly actively working on a pre-contract agreement to land yet another bargain deal for Marco Silva.

Fulham transfer news

Whilst the Cottagers endured a quiet transfer window, they could yet provide the rest of the Premier League with a surprise return, having reportedly agreed a deal to sign free agent Willian who recently left Olympiacos. The move looks set to take place almost three years on from the Brazilian's decision to join Fulham and complete what proved to be a successful return to the Premier League.

Now 36 years old, the winger looks set to get the chance to make one last impact on England's top flight back in West London. Just how much of a role he will play in Silva's side, which is already full of attacking quality, remains to be seen but there's no doubt that his experience in itself will be welcomed with open arms at the club.

Even outside of the transfer window, he's not the only arrival that those at Craven Cottage are reportedly working on though. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Fulham are now actively working on a pre-contract agreement to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel once his Fenerbahce deal comes to an end this summer.

The former Queens Park Rangers defender has looked destined for a return to English football for some time amid previous links to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, and when the summer arrives it seems as though he could finally get that return courtesy of Fulham.

"Outstanding" Osayi-Samuel can replace Tete

Following January links with Emerson Royal, a right-back always looked likely to be on Fulham's list of priorities, especially in the face of Kenny Tete's potential departure when the summer arrives. The Dutchman is currently on course to leave as a free agent and is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract in West London, leaving the door ajar for Osayi-Samuel to arrive and instantly solve Fulham's problem.