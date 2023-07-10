Fulham are keen on a deal to sign Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and may be helped in their pursuit by AC Milan's focus on trying to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yunus Musah?

According to The Sun, Fulham are looking to sign USA international Musah from Valencia this summer in a deal that could cost in the region of £20 million to complete.

The report states that Valencia are willing to part ways with the enforcer and AC Milan are also keen to secure his services; however, the Italian giants are yet to reach his asking price.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Ghanaweb detail that Jose Mourinho's Roma have registered an interest in Musah and have been impressed by his profile and versatility.

Calciomercato state that AC Milan want to bring in Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar this window and have cooled their pursuit of Musah due to a gap in valuation between both themselves and Valencia.

AC Milan are said to have offered Valencia a package with add-ons reaching around £15.4 million; however, the Spanish outfit are looking to hold out for a better financial package.

Capology understand that Musah earns around €28,846 (£24,689) per week on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that AC Milan's focus on sealing a deal for Chelsea ace Pulisic may have 'opened the door' for Fulham to firm up their interest in bringing Musah to Craven Cottage.

Jones stated: "Yunus Musah was expected to close a deal with AC Milan and the contacts around that deal with Valencia are not in doubt. But nothing has been finalised and, at a time when Milan interest focused on tying up Pulisic, it might have opened the door for Fulham to show Musah a path to the Premier League.

"Fulham have long-standing ties to the US and already have Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson in the squad. Their interest in Musah is real and, over the past couple of days, a £20million deal has started to turn from a fantasy towards something a bit more realistic.

"He’s a wonderful player, still so young too, and this would be a really clever signing if they can pull it off. They can’t give him European football and that’s one downside of any offer from his point of view, as he really wants to head in that direction. But Fulham have other positives and a Milan misstep here has opened the door."

Who else could Fulham target this summer?

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be desperate to build on the positive inroads his side made in the Premier League last season and will have several targets on his list to bolster the Cottagers' squad.

Midfield is an area likely to see some movement over the next few weeks and Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer has emerged as a potential incoming and is now into the last year of his contract at the Sky Blues, as per Sky Sports.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to describe a new development in Fulham's chase of Manchester United midfielder Fred, stating: "Understand Fred has now picked new agents, same group as Gabriel Jesus. He could leave as Fulham will bid for Fred but also Saudi clubs want him. He’s under contract until 2024 at Man United but understands that playing a more important role is key now for his future."

Former Everton defender Yerry Mina could also be on his way to Craven Cottage and Fulham are 'expected' to make an offer for the Colombia international if they lose some depth in central defence during the window, as per The Sun.