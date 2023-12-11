Fulham could be set to lose one of their first-team stars, with a fresh report revealing that another key man is being watched ahead of next summer alongside Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha linked with Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool

During the previous transfer window, Palhinha came very close to completing a move to Bayern Munich on deadline day, and while a deal ended up collapsing at the last minute, they remain interested in securing his services. However, Thomas Tuchel’s side won’t be alone in their pursuit with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United from the Premier League also keen to strike a deal and keep him in England, and he’s not the only player who could be heading for the exit door.

Marco Silva’s left-winger Willian will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Fulham contracts), and should the club decide not to trigger his option to stay for a further year, they will have to cash in come January.

The Brazilian was attracting significant interest from Saudi Arabia before he joined last summer, but having impressed during his performances in the top-flight, the 35-year-old is expected to be targeted once more, and this time, not only by his former admirers.

Willian wanted in Saudi Pro League and MLS

According to The Daily Mail, Willian is of interest to numerous potential suitors who are considering making a move for him upon the conclusion of the current campaign.

“He will have offers from Saudi, once more. But it is understood a number of MLS outfits are also monitoring his situation ahead of next season. But if Willian does leave the Premier League, he will do so for a club who can compete for trophies.”

Fulham need to keep "electric" Willian

Since joining Fulham, Willian has 16 contributions, nine goals and seven assists, to his name in 46 appearances, showing how prolific he can still be in the final third, and he’s constantly able to pose a threat even if the end product isn’t always there (Transfermarkt - Willian statistics).

Sponsored by Puma, Ribeirao Pires’ native has recorded 51 shot-creating actions so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, highlighting what a standout performer he can be in the attacking areas compared to his peers (FBRef - Fulham statistics).

Silva's wing wizard is even a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

As hailed by Simon Collings, Willian still has “electric” pace and always looks like a live wire despite now being an experienced figure, so trying to retain his services at the end of the season should be a no-brainer of a decision to make.