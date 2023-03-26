Liverpool's deficiencies have been shown up in spectacular fashion this season, as this transitional period for the club drags on.

From a side that nearly won it all last campaign, to one with no chance of any silverware in March, it was always going to be an impossible task maintaining levels never before seen. The Reds were just two wins from ultimate glory and instead had to settle for just the FA and EFL Cup.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp has sought to revolutionise his squad, introducing the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo whilst continuing to neglect the midfield.

It is this role where things have clearly been lacking the most, as injuries and a loss of form have seen once dependable stalwarts become decidedly useless.

Whether seeking to force his ownership into action, or genuinely content with the options he has available, this summer has to be the time when the German fixes that glaring issue.

The two aforementioned forwards have started to click, and although slightly shaky the defence remains relatively solid. It is the midfield that can help knit it all together, and by signing youngster Gabri Veiga, they could take a huge step towards that.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

A stunning Spaniard who is tearing up in La Liga this season, to secure this deal would mark a huge coup for the Merseyside outfit who are seeking to replace some of their ageing assets.

Spanish publication AS have suggested that the Celta Vigo star is one such name on their shopping list, with reports continuing to pile up that give credence to this potential deal. A fee of around €40m (£35m) has been discussed, which is far more amicable for a club that seldom spends over the odds on players.

Thiago, who has shown glimpses of his immense quality since joining from Bayern Munich, remains an enigmatic figure due to his never-ending injury woes. The 31-year-old will be high on the list of those who need replacing due to his lack of reliability, and although Veiga is a direct stand-in, they do boast similar assets that suggest he could well fulfil a role similar to his.

Both show an adept comfort with the ball at their feet, and despite the 20-year-old being more of a goalscorer, both are also desperate to progress the play forward.

When compared to other midfielders across Europe, Thiago ranks in the top 1% for progressive passes whilst his potential teammate sits in the top 7% for progressive carries.

Not only this, but their footballing brains seem perfectly in tune too, with Liverpool's midfield maestro being lauded by Jamie Redknapp: "This guy is one of the best technicians you’ll see in world football don’t matter what kind of pressure you put him under, he’s never panicked."

His potential successor has also been branded "intelligent" by his manager, Carlos Carvahal.

What sets them apart is the fact that this season the 6-foot trickster this season boasts nine goals and a further three assists from midfield; a feat which Thiago could seldom accomplish from his deeper role.

Although not a perfect replacement, this potential deal would mark a huge step in the right direction for last year's Champions League finalists. Great things are threatening to happen once again at Anfield, but they need a midfield magician like Veiga to tie it all together.