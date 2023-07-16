Arsenal finally announced the player that fans had been waiting for on Saturday, as an innocuous livestream of a club meeting turned into a triumphant welcome for Declan Rice.

The former West Ham United captain had been involved in an epic transfer saga in which the Gunners sought to get the best possible deal, just months after David Moyes had promised that his exit would invoke a British transfer record.

In the end, it took £105m to see off Manchester City and convince the Hammers to sell, with The Athletic reporting just how important this deal was for Edu and his manager.

Saturday's piece wrote: 'The West Ham United captain was everything to Mikel Arteta this summer. Those inside the club had repeated for months that it could not be overstated how central he was to the Arsenal manager’s vision.

'Without him, Arteta’s plan to take his team to the next level in the fourth year of his reign simply did not add up. Every other transfer target was inextricably linked to Rice as the centrepiece, the nucleus that would make everything else make sense.'

However, the completion of this deal means interest can now move onto who might now partner the England international, given the defensive security he brings.

This solidity, and unparalleled midfield foundation he brings to a free-flowing system, could certainly be beneficial for a player of Gabri Veiga's stature, given his preference as a more attack-minded central midfielder.

As links have persisted with the north London club, and a €40m (£34m) price tag standing in their way, perhaps one more addition could be on the cards to add to this free-spending summer.

Is Gabri Veiga a good player?

The 22-year-old has starred of late for his boyhood club, as their main creative threat from within the engine room.

Despite Celta Vigo's struggles, the ability of this imperious youngster to take a team on his back and lead them to safety is immense, as he scored 11 goals and assisted a further four last term in La Liga.

It was therefore no surprise to see journalist Euan McTear brand him a "dangerous" asset earlier this year.

Pairing this kind of offensive impetus from deep with the base that Rice will bring could help take these numbers to astronomical heights, especially after the year that the 24-year-old general has just enjoyed with the Irons.

Maintaining a 7.19 average match rating in the league, this figure was upheld by his six goal contributions, one key pass, 2.1 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

This kind of solidity would be ideal for Veiga, who, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

Should he drive forward in the pursuit of goals for Arteta's side, they will be safe in the knowledge that a turnover would mean little, as Rice still stands in the way of an opposition attack.

The acquisition of this steely Englishman will hopefully be the catalyst that can propel Arsenal one step further in their race to topple the Cityzens, and yet Veiga could prove just as instrumental as an attacking threat beside him.