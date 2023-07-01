Liverpool are a club that boasts one of the richest histories in the English game, however, had only briefly returned to the pinnacle before they were dragged back down.

Fans had to wait 30 painstaking years before a Premier League title came to Anfield, with FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League victories having supplemented Jurgen Klopp’s success.

The hope is that, following a year of rebuilding and steady progression, this summer could mark the catalyst to once again pit them against the imperious treble-winning Manchester City.

If anyone can topple them, it is surely the Reds, who remain in a prime spot despite their tough recent campaign. After all, they are the only side other than Pep Guardiola's to boast a league title since 2017, having pushed them further than any other team.

Having already secured the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister, the German tactician will be well aware that this is not enough to return them to the top alone.

Fortunately for fans, further reports have emerged this month continuing to link them with a swoop for Gabri Veiga.

Despite his €40m (£34m) price tag, he could actually pose another coup, especially given how his early-career form mirrors that of a true Anfield legend.

Could Gabri Veiga emulate any Liverpool legends?

Whilst one journalist, simply titled Rimedi, referred to the Spaniard as a “baby Kaka”, it is instead Steven Gerrard that it could be argued the 21-year-old truly imitates.

After all, in his prime, the Scouse general was actually an attacking midfielder, full of energy, passion, aggression and, above all, immense quality.

Viega seems like he is in possession of all of these attributes, having enjoyed a standout year for Celta Vigo in his homeland.

As a childhood fan of the club he stars for, the youngster’s tally of 11 goals and four assists in La Liga from midfield is a startling figure. When compared to other midfielders across Europe, he also ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals and the top 12% for progressive carries per 90, via FBref.

For comparison, although it was under the pragmatic stylings of Gérard Houllier, the former Aston Villa manager could only muster 15 goal contributions of his own across all competitions at the same age, 21. However, in his true prime he was a real offensive threat, even notching 38 goal contributions across just one year in the 2005/06 campaign.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig sought to outline the other qualities that have helped make Veiga shine, noting his strengths as: “pace, passing, technique, shooting, off-the-ball movement, bravery, work rate”.

These are all attributes that saw Gerrard earn such success early in his glistening career, in which Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT (via Anfield Watch) that he was “the best midfielder the Premier League has ever seen.”

Although Veiga is unlikely to reach those levels that very few ever have, his emergence as a similar type of bustling goal-scoring midfielder could help rebuild Klopp’s dynasty, to once again make them challengers for the elite competitions.