Arsenal are back in Premier League action today, but face an arduous task to topple AFC Bournemouth even if they are without a win this season.

Whilst many might assume the clash to be a walkover, with the two outfits posting form that could not be more varied, there is a great equaliser that Mikel Arteta must seek to facilitate.

After all, despite his side remaining unbeaten in all competitions, sitting fifth in the table and having brushed aside PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, he could be without up to six senior stars as they travel to the Vitality Stadium, seeking to maintain such a stellar run.

Whilst the Gunners are naturally reliant on a number of outstanding assets, following the summer window it seems they now have spread such importance across numerous figures as to avoid potential crises like this derailing a season. As such, today marks an opportunity for the likes of Martin Odegaard to step up, surrounded by the likes of Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho and more.

However, regardless of how strong their squad depth may be, the absence of Bukayo Saka could prove a particularly huge blow.

How good is Bukayo Saka?

The England international has grown into one of the world's hottest young talents, forged in Hale End and developed by Unai Emery and Arteta.

With a frightening turn of speed and an unmatched grace when running with the ball, it should come as no surprise that the 22-year-old is widely recognised as the jewel of north London, likely to play a major role in any success earned in the coming years.

To emphasise his importance to the side, it is worth outlining that the £195k-per-week dynamo recently broke Paul Merson's club record for consecutive Premier League appearances, having made it to a whopping 86 now.

If Arteta can help it, Saka will always feature, for good reason.

Last term saw the trickster record an impressive 14 strikes and 11 assists in the league alone, as one of a few key attacking forces that maintained their title push for as long as they did.

Not only that, but the academy graduate was also a scorer of important goals, finding the net against Liverpool, Manchester United in both clashes and Manchester City.

Unsurprisingly, his international boss would rush to praise him back in June when asked if he felt the wide man was an elite player: "I think he is already there. He broke into a team [Arsenal] having a difficult time and performing at a high level, then when the team was playing well he’s still performing. That says everything. He’s exceptional to work with".

So, for today's big trip to the Cherries, his absence could prove pivotal.

Is Bukayo Saka injured?

With what seems like a mounting injury crisis, such a topic was unsurprisingly high on the agenda for journalists quizzing Arteta in the pre-match press conference earlier in the week.

After all, Declan Rice and Saka both had to be withdrawn during their clash with Tottenham Hotspur, whilst there was a distinct lack of William Saliba and Fabio Vieira from the squad as they defeated Brentford in midweek.

Arsenal record vs AFC Bournemouth Result Competition Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth - 04/03/23 3-2 W Premier League AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 20/08/22 3-0 W Premier League AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 27/01/20 2-1 W FA Cup AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 26/12/19 1-1 D Premier League Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth - 06/10/19 1-0 W Premier League

The 41-year-old tactician would reveal all on Friday, first talking about his club-record acquisition: "Declan wasn’t available for Brentford and he hasn’t trained yet. We have another session in an hour or two so we’ll have more news about him today."

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli were the next item of business, but again it seemed like bad news: "We want them back, we need them back, but at the moment, they have not been available."

However, Arteta would leave huge uncertainty looming over the fitness of Saka, although did seem to group him in with Rice: "The assessment is ‘okay, is he fit enough and good enough to be able to be selected tomorrow?’ That’s the question mark and so far he hasn’t trained with the team."

Whilst it remains to be seen what the result of that late fitness check will be, regardless the club will have to one day prepare for a period without the exceptional forward, with his lack of injuries truly miraculous thus far in his young career.

Perhaps today could be the day, with the selection of those who could replace him posing an interesting conundrum.

Who could replace Bukayo Saka?

Whilst Reiss Nelson or Smith Rowe might be the frontrunners to slot into his role, given their admirable ability and comfort in such a position, perhaps Arteta could seek to save them for a substitute appearance to terrorise tired legs whilst opting for proven quality from the start.

Although there is no one who could directly replace the 30-cap superstar, at the very least Gabriel Jesus has showcased a penchant for thriving out wide, and comes close to matching his talent, trickery and goal threat.

Having suffered an injury-hit campaign last year, the Brazilian would start the season in blistering fashion following his £45m move, recording nine goal contributions his first nine league games.

Missing a large chunk of the midseason as he recovered from knee surgery, the former Manchester City man would return to show his quality, finishing the term on 11 goals and seven assists from just 26 games.

However, attempting to deal with the absence of Martinelli against Spurs saw him deputise on the left wing, certainly earning success. The 26-year-old maintained a 7.0 average rating, and although he blazed over a golden opportunity, remained a huge threat down that flank.

Then, pundit Micah Richards would weigh in, and whilst questioning the positional decision did admit: "I saw him at Man City and a lot of his good stuff did come from the wide areas, whether on the right or the left."

Regardless of where Jesus plays, Arteta remains confident that he can impact the match, with his praise from 2022 remaining relevant: "We now have a new confidence, a spark, and that winning mentality that he has. He competes for every ball and transmits his energy and his quality to the rest of the team."

This quote actually came after the forward had bullied Bournemouth last season, helping them ease to a 3-0 win. Should Saka's injury rule him out, for the first time in years, then it marks the perfect time for Jesus to step up and take the responsibility to lead his side to victory.