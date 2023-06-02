Arsenal could be set to bolster their attacking ranks this summer, having taken a huge forward step in the pursuit of one target in particular.

What’s the latest on Elye Wahi to Arsenal?

That’s according to reports in Spain, who suggest that the Gunners are now leading the race for young marksman Elye Wahi.

The Montpellier striker has enjoyed a standout campaign in Ligue 1, understandably drawing widespread interest. However, the main competition for the north London outfit remains French giants AS Monaco.

It is also noted that only a fee of around €35m (£30m) will be enough to tempt the 20-year-old to the Emirates, although the possession of Champions League football could play a big factor in forcing this switch.

Who is Elye Wahi?

The France U21 international has been a steady performer in his home country for two years now, having built upon last term’s tally of ten goals with a 17-goal haul this campaign married with a further six assists.

It is this proficiency that has likely caught the eye of Mikel Arteta, as for all his benefits Gabriel Jesus has struggled this season to showcase a killer instinct.

Despite injuries hampering what promised to be a fine debut year, the Brazilian still posted 11 goals and seven assists. However, that goal tally is somewhat marred by the fact he actually underperformed on his expected goals (xG), as it was assumed he would instead notch 14.16 times.

For a forward to better their xG tally with actual goals is to mark themselves out as a truly great finisher. For example, during his record-breaking year, Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has scored 36 goals in the league from an expected goals tally of just 28.66.

This trend is followed by Wahi, who clearly cements himself as a better finisher than Arsenal’s 26-year-old number nine with these figures.

His 17 goals were a huge overperformance from the expected 11.50, suggesting that his introduction in north London from the bench could provide that clinical nature to grab key goals in games where they would otherwise drop points.

To emphasise this gulf in finishing quality, Jesus has missed 16 big chances this term from a total of 2075 minutes in the Premier League, with a goal conversion rate of just 14%. Meanwhile, his potential new rival has missed just 12 big chances from 2449 minutes in the French top flight, seeing his goal conversion rise to an impressive 28%.

His physical assets also make him an attractive proposition for someone like Arteta, seeking to diversify his options and bolster his squad depth.

Ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo, under whom Wahi spent two years of his youth career, noted: “He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next.”

In order to find a level of depth akin to Man City’s, to now compete with them for a full season, the likes of Wahi will prove vital in maintaining a title charge, with his goals sure to be vital.