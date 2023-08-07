Arsenal secured their first piece of silverware of the season yesterday, but had to do so without their main marksman once again...

Is Gabriel Jesus injured?

With Gabriel Jesus having undergone knee surgery just last week, the Brazilian limped about Wembley Stadium as he watched his side battle from a goal down to defeat Manchester City on penalties.

Whilst the initial synopsis suggested his absence would only stretch to "a few weeks", when he suffered the same fate in December 2022, he did not play again until mid-March.

Therefore, the recent report by TEAMtalk makes perfect sense, as it notes that the Gunners have enquired about the possibility of signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi.

With the persisting ailments plaguing the 26-year-old, perhaps such an acquisition could prove instrumental in ensuring there is little to no drop in quality when Jesus inevitably gets injured again during the campaign. However, it is noted that the French outfit will demand a lofty fee of €40m (£34m) for his services.

How good is Elye Wahi?

When fit, few forwards suit Mikel Arteta's system as perfectly as Jesus. He is tricky, deceptively strong, creative and clinical, with the athleticism and intelligence to lead a press too.

Last campaign also saw him post 11 goals and assist a further seven across just 26 Premier League appearances, outlining how their offensive threat skyrockets when he is in the team.

However, peering back through his entire injury history, it is clear to see that the recent bout of trauma is not merely misfortune. He has a record of struggling with his fitness, and therefore it could be argued that he alone cannot be trusted to lead the line for a full campaign.

That suggests that the potential swoop for Wahi could prove incredibly profitable, to offer a fine alternative for when Jesus is absent, and potentially one day usurp him.

After all, he does show steady signs of improvement with each passing year, thriving in his homeland with pace, power and prolific finishing.

Last season saw the 20-year-old post 19 goals and assist a further six in Ligue 1 alone, building upon his ten-goal haul from the term prior. Given his natural goalscoring progression, the 2023/24 season could see the Frenchman shatter records.

However, Wahi offers far more than just a focal point, as his speed and link-up play is mightily impressive for someone so young. Whilst he might offer a wildly different style to Jesus, he could prove just as effective in leading that press that makes the Brazilian so invaluable.

The young forward posted 0.7 key passes per game last campaign in the French top-flight, alongside an admirable 71% pass accuracy to emphasise his ability to bring others into the game, via Sofascore.

Ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo has also emphasised his physical assets in the past, stating: "He is a powerful, athletic and fast player with a range of dribbling skills where only he knows what he is going to do next."

After that fine showing against their title rivals, Arteta seemingly has little to worry about going into the new Premier League season. However, the fitness of Jesus remains a sole issue that could be solved with one final foray into the market.