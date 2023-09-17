Arsenal are back in Premier League action again today, but will face an almighty task in finally toppling Everton despite what the form card says...

Who could start for Arsenal vs Everton?

Goodison Park is a place many teams struggle at, with the home support often proving to be the difference when they are on form. The Gunners are one side that has struggled in particular when visiting Merseyside, having lost their last four of their last five games at the Old Lady, with their last win coming in 2017.

So, even if the Toffees are winless after four games and sit in the relegation zone, Mikel Arteta will know all too well that they are not a side to be discounted.

Arsenal's last 5 trips to Goodison The result 4th Feb 2023 1-0 to Everton 6th Dec 2021 2-1 to Everton 19th Dec 2020 2-1 to Everton 21st Dec 2019 0-0 draw 7th April 2019 1-0 to Everton

The Spaniard has a host of decisions to make following the conclusion of the international break, which allowed much of his squad to crawl back towards full fitness. That additional injection of quality could prove pivotal in recapturing their form, as despite remaining unbeaten the performances have hardly been outstanding.

Bukayo Saka's fitness comes as an almighty relief to fans of the visiting side, with their only major absentee other than Jurrien Timber being Thomas Partey.

However, it is up front which is truly set to be bolstered, with the frightening return of Gabriel Jesus.

How many goals has Jesus scored for Arsenal?

Since joining last summer, the Brazilian marksman has seen his time at the Emirates largely marred by persisting injury woes. First having to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup, he has started this season in a similarly unreliable fashion, failing to make a league start despite scoring last time out.

That appearance off the bench should offer confidence that the 26-year-old is now ready to start, and once again wreak havoc on Everton.

After all, the former Manchester City star has a rich history of scoring against this side, with his eight goals against them actually making the Toffees his favourite opponent to face alongside Watford.

The 5 foot 9 attacker's trickery and clinical nature aid such a notion, which was outlined last campaign when he maintained fitness.

Across just 26 league appearances he would score 11 and assist seven, however, such form had already been predicted by pundit Chris Iwelumo: "I think that is an outstanding signing. I think a team that plays an attractive brand of football, that creates lots of chances, and he's tried and tested in the Premier League. I think it's a win-win.

"What Jesus brings is the football intelligence as well, he brings other players in, he creates for others."

Gabriel Jesus' Premier League seasons Starts Goals Assists Average Sofascore Rating 2023/24* (Arsenal) 0 1 0 7.25 2022/23 (Arsenal) 24 11 6 7.07 2021/22 (Manchester City) 21 8 8 7.18 2020/21 (Manchester City) 22 9 4 7.04 2019/20 (Manchester City) 21 14 7 7.12

To support this notion further, the £265k-per-week maestro, who Ian Wright has likened to Dennis Bergkamp, also maintained 1.2 key passes per game in the league last season too, with his 1.3 tackles per game emphasising his work rate and ability to spearhead the press that could silence the home crowd, via Sofascore.

Given Arteta's side have seemingly lacked that cutting edge in the final third to cap off the endless creativity they boast, Goodison Park could play host to a masterclass today to finally end their near-six-year hoodoo.

Jesus has been a miss for the Gunners in their opening four fixtures, with their clash with Everton offering a fine opportunity to truly kickstart their season. A strong showing today could prove pivotal for their title aspirations, but history dictates they will not have it easy.