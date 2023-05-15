Arsenal saw their title dreams go up in smoke yesterday afternoon, as Brighton and Hove Albion came to the Emirates and put on quite the show.

Roberto De Zerbi had predicted following their shock loss to Everton that: "On Sunday we will show our quality and we will be back to playing in our style. You will see the true Brighton."

However, few could have expected such a comprehensive display from the visitors, who cruised through a game that the Gunners simply had to win after Manchester City's 3-0 victory earlier in the day.

However, given the immense pressure and the imperious quality of the Seagulls, Mikel Arteta's men crumbled to their own 3-0 defeat.

Although officially this was the game where Pep Guardiola had all but sealed his first piece of silverware for the season, the impetus for such a success was handed to him far earlier, during the north London outfit's triad of draws leading up to their loss against the Cityzens.

Surrendering precious points to West Ham United, Liverpool and Southampton throughout April, the collapse was already complete way before yesterday's mauling.

Whilst many have gone missing during these key moments, when they needed their experience to tell amidst a very youthful squad, few went into hiding like Gabriel Jesus. His showing yesterday was just one of many anonymous outings for the Brazilian this year.

How did Gabriel Jesus play vs Brighton?

Having been brought in for a £45m fee in the summer, the £265k-per-week striker was expected to add the necessary firepower to drag them through in the tough games. His quality whilst in Manchester had told on numerous occasions, and having recorded nine goal contributions in his first nine league starts, all signs suggested Arteta had managed a major coup.

However, the forward has since failed to contribute in key matches such as the draw with the Saints, their loss at the Etihad and against Brighton yesterday, when it really mattered.

His 6.8 rating in that latter clash is perhaps flattering to just how quiet the striker was, as he mustered just 27 touches, of which even his goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale enjoyed more (43).

Such a lack of influence unsurprisingly led to the 26-year-old snatching at opportunities when on the ball, and his 54% pass accuracy (via Sofascore) meant that Jesus would record just seven passes all game before being dragged off after 77 minutes.

It was no surprise to see Gary Neville dig out the 5 foot 9 dud on Sky Sports' commentary for the game, noting: "When they don’t have the ball they are together and in shape, but it’s this part when they have the ball that they’ve been sloppy, again [Gabriel] Jesus there."

To make matters worse, the Brazil international also won just three of the 13 duels he competed in, suggesting that his work rate had escaped him alongside a desire to create.

In their toughest moments, Arteta needed his big names to make themselves known. However, all Jesus did was go further into hiding, and for this, he must be ditched.