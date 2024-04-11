Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has showered praise on a player who chairman Daniel Levy sold at Tottenham, calling him "one of the best" around.

Spurs race for top four as Ange plays down Champions League importance

Spurs are in the thick of a top four race as they go toe-to-toe with Aston Villa for the last Champions League qualification place.

The riches of European football, and pull that would have for star players in the transfer market, cannot be understated. Sealing a place in next season's Champions League group stage pot would be the cherry on top of a positive debut campaign for manager Ange Postecoglou, but that isn't the view of the man himself.

“I don’t think top four is the ambition," said Postecoglou on Spurs' European hopes.

I get that top four means Champions League football, so there is a reward there, and that’s a significant reward and something you should strive for. My position on it is not so much, particularly this year, where we finish, it’s what kind of team we are, because if we finish fourth and we’re 25 points off the top, I’m not sure that’s the kind of trajectory we want to be on.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (home) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th

“It’s part of making sure that we’re all focussed on what the ultimate ambition is. If we finish fourth this year, what it does show is that we’re progressing and we’ve made improvements, but that’s not the end goal. That’s why, for me, it’s much more important how we play between now and the end of the year, and how we finish. Then, we assess things. If we finish fourth and I feel we’ve made some progress and we’re set up for next year, then I’ll be pleased with that.”

Nevertheless, the fact they're contending is very impressive when factoring in the loss of club-record goalscorer and all-round legend Harry Kane. Tottenham are planning to sign an A-list Kane replacement, but it's arguable nobody will ever truly replicate his influence.

The England star made a multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich last summer after Levy opted to sell, with Kane entering the final stages of his contract at the time. The 30-year-old has gone on to bag 39 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, but is unfortunate to be missing out on a Bundesliga title as Bayer Leverkusen take pole position by miles.

Gabriel Jesus praises Kane after Tottenham sale

Speaking to the press (via BBC), Arsenal striker Jesus says Kane is "one of the best" around after Tottenham opted to part company.

"Everyone here knows the quality of Harry Kane - for me, personally, he is the best finisher in the world," said Jesus.

"He can finish with head, left foot, right foot - the guy, since I arrived in Europe, is one of the best. It's great to play against this kind of player. Obviously we want to keep him quiet and then we try to win the game.

"But it is not just Harry Kane - they have players like my old friend Sane, Musiala, Coman, Muller, Gnabry. They have quality players there."