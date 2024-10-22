An update has come to light on the future of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, with sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta set for crunch internal talks.

Arsenal targeting new striker for 2025 and it could be in January

Kai Havertz's fine start to the new Premier League season, picking up where he left off last campaign, hasn't affected Edu's plans to eventually bring in a new number nine who can be that 20-plus goals per season frontman.

Reports in the build-up to January have suggested that Arsenal are on the lookout to sign a new striker for 2025, and it could even be January, with well-connected former recruitment chief Mick Brown claiming that the addition of a forward is entirely possible at the turn of the year.

“Havertz has been brilliant recently,” said Brown to Football Insider.

“You have to give people like that a lot of credit because questions have been asked of him and a lot of people would have shied away. But he’s done a great job for them. You have to credit Mikel Arteta because he’s brought this out of him. I’ve heard, though, that if there was the right option out there, Arsenal still want to buy somebody in that position.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

“The problem is there’s not a long list of players who are good enough to play that role and are also available to come to the Premier League. Arsenal won’t want to waste any money they have on a player they don’t need.

“They’ll be prudent, but I know they’ll be looking for areas they can improve, and I think that will be one even with Havertz playing as well as he has been.”

This also comes amid Jesus' questionable form. The Brazilian is yet to get off the mark in all competitions this season, leading to doubts about his suitability to lead the line for Arsenal going forward.

There are suggestions that Jesus could leave Arsenal and Arteta is a real fan of Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush as his replacement - among other potential targets.

Gabriel Jesus set for exit talks with Edu and Arteta at Arsenal

According to GiveMeSport this week, Jesus is in line for internal exit talks with Arsenal. It is believed both Edu and Arteta will be involved in these discussions as well, with the ex-Man City star pondering his future despite retaining the faith of his manager.

The £265,000-per-week forward isn't keen on playing a bit-part role during this stage of his career, which is exactly what has happened this season, considering he's played just 89 minutes of league action this season and was an unused substitute in their 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Arteta openly spoke about his importance to the team earlier this year, though, calling the South American a "very important" player.

“Their contribution is super important, and we are really happy to have them," said Arteta on Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“They certainly were two players who helped us to accelerate the process and generate belief and their presence has been very important for our success.”