Arsenal's growth into Premier League title-chasers has been remarkable, as Mikel Arteta needed only add a few of his own additions to somehow turn them into challengers.

Much of their current outfit were left over from previous regimes, but have only now seen their potential unlocked under the stewardship of a clearly very astute leader.

Given it is his first foray into full management, the Spaniard is owed plenty of credit whether they see the job through or not.

Of those stars who he inherited, arguably few have shone brighter this season than Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian was acquired for just £6m back in 2019, much to Unai Emery's delight, as a highly-rated teenager with a glistening future.

Unfortunately, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss would not get to oversee his growth as he was sacked later that year.

The whole of England are now playing witness to the talent that the 51-year-old foresaw, with the 21-year-old having slotted perfectly into Arteta's youthful, exciting and flamboyant outfit. It seems that, despite the added pressure this campaign has demanded, the wide man has only flourished further.

How good has Gabriel Martinelli been this season?

It is clear that the £124m-rated maestro has improved with each season, as his progression is there for all to see. However, much of his growth can be attributed to the management of the former Everton midfielder, who would likely put Martinelli's emergence down as one of his biggest success stories yet.

Boasting ten goals in all competitions in his debut year, and just a further two given injury troubles the campaign following, it is the past two seasons that have seen the speedster earn that aforementioned astronomical valuation.

However, with 14 league goals already from the left flank alongside a further four assists, outlining him as the club's top scorer in a year where they could claim the title, it was no surprise to see teammate and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus brand him an "animal" just after moving to the Emirates.

In fact, journalist Pete O'Rourke gave his own verdict on what has been such an outstanding campaign for the £90k-per-week menace, that could culminate in the ultimate silverware.

He told Football FanCast:

"He's just gone to another level under Mikel Arteta, he's been electric for Arsenal down that left-hand side this season. A versatile player, you can play him down the middle or out wide. Electric pace, good finisher as well.

"I think he's just going to get better and better so, yeah that £6m will look like an absolute bargain in years to come I think."

Few have overseen such a dramatic rise to the top of the game like the Brazil international, and given his integration into a new country, it even could be seen as a bigger success story under Arteta than Bukayo Saka's.

Either way, it will be capped off should they claim the title they have fought so hard for come the end of May, with Martinelli sure to play a key role akin to the one that has maintained the charge.