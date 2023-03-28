Arsenal boast a squad bursting with talent at the moment, having been nurtured as part of Mikel Arteta's long-term vision for continued success at this great club.

The Spaniard had predicted such a campaign as this, as they currently sit atop the Premier League and eight points clear. Back in 2021, he correctly proclaimed: "This project is going to go bang"; it seems that the ensuing explosion has sent shockwaves throughout the division.

Few would have expected the Gunners to be in this position after last season's disappointment, where bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur stole the final Champions League spot to resign them to Europa League football.

But it is the red half of north London who seem poised to have the last laugh, as they cruise towards a first league title since 2004.

With plenty of different characters to thank for their imperious form, one such former manager actually deserves more praise than most for his exploits in this charge. After all, it was Unai Emery who signed the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli during his tenure.

How much is Gabriel Martinelli worth?

Both of these youngsters have played key roles in this league campaign, with the French defender having played every minute before his recent injury.

However, it is the mercurial Brazilian who has earned particular praise of late, bouncing back from his missed penalty against Sporting CP to score two important goals in his last two games. These marked his sixth strike in as many appearances, bumping his total tally up to an outstanding 13 for the campaign.

Impressively, he sits level with Bukayo Saka as the club's top scorer in a season that could well go down in history.

The fact that he is just 21 years old only enhances this awe, with his potential now that of a soon-to-be Ballon d'Or challenger. Gary Lineker has suggested that he "will be a world-class player", with editor Fabrizio Neitzke even arguing that he already is.

If the £180k-per-week earner's valuation is anything to go by, he certainly is regarded as one of the most financially impressive assets in the whole game. CIES Football Observatory obviously thinks so, with a reported estimated transfer value of up to €120m (£105m).

With Emery having poached him for just £6m from Ituano in 2019, to witness this growth is almost mesmeric. It is a poetic rise for a youngster with the world at his feet, and this is a figure only set to continue growing as he matures and becomes even more important for the high-flying Gunners.