Liverpool eased to victory against LASK in the Europa League to confirm qualification to the round of 16, with Toulouse's failure to defeat Union Saint-Gilloise confirming Jurgen Klopp's side as group winners.

It was a largely comfortable affair that showcased the Reds' blistering attacking power, albeit if the hosts did squander a score of opportunities.

But nonetheless, the rotated rearguard proved its worth and Caoimhin Kelleher was a wall between the sticks, making some stellar saves with Alisson out injured.

Cody Gakpo was the shining star in attack, however, with his talismanic performance clinching qualification.

Cody Gakpo vs LASK in numbers

Gakpo needed that one. The Dutchman has not been under-par this season, per se, but has struggled to cement himself in Klopp's side with a statement showing.

It came tonight, with a brace lifting his seasonal tally to six goals and an assist from just ten starting appearances across all competitions, with reporter Neil Jones noting the 24-year-old's "standout" display.

Cody Gakpo: Stats vs LASK Statistic # Minutes played 90' Goals 2 Shots 6 Hit woodwork 1 Penalties won 1 Pass completion 88% Touches 50 Key passes 2 Duels won 6/9 (67%) Long balls 4/5 (80%) *Sourced via Sofascore

With Diogo Jota set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an issue during last weekend's draw against Manchester City, Gakpo's return to goalscoring form came at the apt moment, with his boots sure to be needed over the coming weeks.

The winter period is gruelling at the best of times, and Klopp will truly be delighted with his side's constancy despite rotation, with Harvey Elliott proving once again that he can make the No. 8 role his own in the engine room.

Harvey Elliott's performance vs LASK

Elliott was a mainstay for Liverpool last season and completed 46 appearances across all competitions; this term, he has started just once in the Premier League but has been integral in cup competitions, glittering once again last night.

As per Sofascore, the dynamic gem took 75 touches across the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, making three key passes, unleashing four shots (forcing one particularly good save from Tobias Tobias Okiki Lawal), succeeding with his sole dribble attempt, and winning two of his four contested ground duels.

Noted for his "visionary" distribution by TNT Sports' commentator Ian Darke, the £40k-per-week Elliott has taken some impressive strides this season and looks mature and at home in the centre of the park, running the show with his creative, controlled presence.

Handing him an 8/10 match rating, the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle was effusive in his remarks over the 20-year-old's display: 'Busy and effective on the right of midfield three, picking up a lot of loose balls and fired one free-kick wide and forced good Lawal save. Fine display.'

It was by no means a flawless night for the rising star, who did lose the ball 22 times as he looked to influence the flow, but Liverpool supporters - if they are not already - really should start getting excited.

Elliott is making incremental progress and, with the pieces starting to slot together, could play a central role in the Anfield side's efforts over the coming months.