After losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Marseille this summer, Tottenham Hotspur could be about to bid farewell to another player, with a European club now considering a move.

Tottenham transfer news

It's been a mixed summer for those in north London, who have so far welcomed just two reinforcements in the form of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray. The latter particularly stands out as a solid piece of business, but given that the Leeds United academy graduate is still just 18 years old, it remains to be seen how much he can impact Ange Postecoglou's starting side. And whilst welcoming a young player, Spurs have sold an experienced midfielder in Hojbjerg.

The Dane may not be the last player to head for the exit door, either, as Daniel Levy gets ruthless this summer. According to reports in Turkey (via The Spurs Web), Galatasaray have now joined the race to sign Emerson Royal from Tottenham this summer, putting themselves alongside the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Milan to sign the right-back before the window slams shut at the end of next month.

Earning a reported £40k-a-week, Royal has struggled at times in north London and the arrival of Gray hands Postecoglou the right-back cover he needs for Pedro Porro. With European clubs lining up to sign Royal, it would be a deal worth sanctioning for the Lilywhites. What's more, Galatasaray could kill two birds with one stone for Spurs given that they're also reportedly interested in signing Bryan Gil - although he seems close to a move to La Liga outfit Girona.

With the Premier League campaign approaching, Spurs have just a matter of weeks to hand Postecoglou the strongest squad possible to open his second season in charge.

Tottenham no longer need "outstanding" Royal

Considering Royal struggled for starts last term, the emergence of Gray could only make matters worse next season. As things stand, the Lilywhites simply no longer need the Brazilian, despite Postecoglou's praise last season. The Spurs boss said via Football.london: "I see it on a daily basis, others don’t, but if you watch Emerson Royal train every day, you’d think he plays every game.

"He’s just outstanding with his attitude and demeanour around the place. There’s no time for anyone to feel down. When you see a guy like Emerson, and we’ve got a few in that boat this year like Fraser [Forster] or Ben [Davies], they train so hard every day, always have the greatest disposition in terms of their demeanour, it doesn’t give anyone else an excuse to not feel up for it."

A move to the likes of Milan, Dortmund or, indeed, Galatasaray wouldn't exactly be a bad next step either, but Spurs will want to make sure that they're cashing in on their right-back even if he is surplus to requirements in north London. With a month left until the window slams shut, the Lilywhites still have plenty to do.