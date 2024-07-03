After narrowly missing out on European football last season, some of Newcastle United's biggest stars are attracting interest from both domestic and continental sides.

Top clubs target Toon stars this summer

The biggest story out of St James' Park in recent days has surrounded the future of Alexander Isak. Recent rumours have suggested that Chelsea have had new contact with Newcastle over Isak, after making their original enquiry earlier this week. If the Swedish talisman is to leave Tyneside this summer it would likely be for a fee well north of £100 million.

Another name that Eddie Howe could lose this summer is Anthony Gordon. The England international has been linked with moves to both Manchester United and Liverpool with the latter being the winger's boyhood club. The Liverpool-born attacker contributed 11 goals and 10 assists for the Toon last season.

With top clubs circling around some of the Magpies' biggest talents, it appears that a European outfit have set their sights on one of Newcastle's most important players.

Club officials hold talks over Newcastle midfielder

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish media are claiming that Galatasaray are looking to sign Newcastle midfielder Joelinton this summer. The report states that officials from the Istanbul club have met with the Magpies to discuss the Brazilian’s situation.

The Turkish champions have even gone as far as to present an offer to the Toon which would see the Brazilian leave on loan with an option to buy further down the line. With Joelinton currently commanding a weekly wage of £150,000-p/w, it is perhaps the finances involved that have prompted Galatasaray to structure the deal this way. However, they have been left guessing, as Newcastle "have yet to come back to the Istanbul club with an answer".

Joelinton made 20 appearances in the league last season and has quickly established himself as an integral part of Howe's side. The Brazilian's transition from struggling striker to hard-working midfielder has been well documented with the 27-year-old now ranking as one of the league's most dominant players in the middle of the park.

Joelinton Premier League stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Tackles 2.74 80th percentile Interceptions 1.34 82nd percentile Aerials won 1.27 80th percentile Successful take-ons 1.20 78th percentile Touches 2.67 78th percentile

The Magpies have already had a taste of what life without Joelinton could look like after the midfielder missed a number of games last season through injury. Speaking on the void he leaves in the Toon's midfield, Howe highlighted Joelinton's importance.

"Whenever you lose a player of Joe's quality you realise how important they are. When he came on, he showed what he brings. His ability in duels and to bring that fight in midfield is something we missed in the game so fingers crossed we can keep him fit."

Whilst Newcastle's response to Galatasaray's offer has yet to be seen, it is clear that the Magpies will do everything in their power to keep hold of the Brazilian this summer.