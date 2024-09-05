With various transfer windows still open around Europe, one top European club have reportedly registered their interest in signing a Leicester City midfielder on loan.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes endured a mixed summer window and have subsequently endured a mixed start to their Premier League campaign as a result. Fresh faces such as Oliver Skipp and Jordan Ayew have helped new manager Steve Cooper guide Leicester to one point in three games which came against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day.

Since that 1-1 draw, the newly promoted side have been on the wrong end of two narrow 2-1 defeats against both Aston Villa and Fulham, leaving them no choice but to wait until after the international break to secure their first three points of the season when they travel to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Before then, however, Leicester could be set to be dealt a transfer blow outside of England's transfer window, with a forgotten man re-emerging to potentially seal an exit away from the King Power for the current season.

According to Football Insider, Galatasaray have made contact to sign Boubakary Soumare on loan from Leicester for the rest of the current campaign, registering their interest in the midfielder.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and now looks to head out on loan once again in pursuit of eventually ending a nightmare spell at Leicester either next summer or when his current contract expires in June 2026.

Soumare initially arrived for as much as a reported £17m, but has never quite made his mark at the King Power. Truth be told, it would suit all parties if Leicester managed to negotiate a permanent sale, rather than failing to cash in with yet another loan exit for the midfielder this summer.

Leicester need permanent sale for Soumare

Starting 28 games for Sevilla last season, despite their struggles in a campaign that ultimately ended with mid-table disappointment in La Liga, Soumare clearly has the quality for a top flight in Europe. But any chance of the Frenchman getting the chance to show that quality in the Premier League with Leicester seems well and truly gone, with a move to Galatasaray now potentially on the cards.

Of course, splashing out to sign eventual flops like Soumare is something that Leicester must avoid, especially after they only just escaped punishment up against the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, winning their appeal this week.

The Premier League reacted to the appeal's success, saying via Sky Sports: "The Premier League is surprised and disappointed by the independent Appeal Board's decision to uphold an appeal lodged by Leicester City FC regarding the League's jurisdiction over the club's alleged breach of its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) when the club was a member of the Premier League."

Some will undoubtedly count Leicester lucky to escape punishment, whilst the Foxes themselves will know that they will not get quite so fortunate a second time, meaning that sales such as Soumare's would be so much more important than the loan deal currently mooted.