Glasgow Rangers will have the opportunity to win a second trophy under Philippe Clement after they reached the final of the League Cup on Sunday.

The Light Blues came from behind to win 2-1 at Hampden Park against fellow Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell, who had been 1-0 up at half-time.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami turned the game around for the Scottish giants, who will now face Celtic in the final at the national stadium.

The star who was handed the Player of the Match award on the Premier Sports coverage did not get on the scoresheet, though, as Vaclav Cerny claimed that honour.

Vaclav Cerny's performance against Motherwell

The Czechia international was hailed as a bright spark for the Gers by Premier Sports pundit Alan Hutton, formerly of Rangers, for his involvements throughout the game.

On loan from Wolfsburg, Cerny continues to make a positive impression on the supporters, after an indifferent start to life at Ibrox, with his seventh goal contribution in the last five matches for the club - five goals and two assists - coming on Sunday.

The left-footed ace did not have his most efficient performance against Motherwell, however, as a number of his early touches and attempted passes were wayward and went straight back to the opposition.

He was direct, though, and kept trying things to make something happen in the final third, with one finally paying off in the 81st minute when his pass into the box for Bajrami led to the winning goal.

Cerny was not, however, the best performer on the pitch, despite his Player of the Match award, as Connor Barron was the star of the show for Clement.

Connor Barron's performance against Motherwell

The Scotland international was a shining star throughout the game for the Light Blues in the middle of the park, with an energetic display in and out of possession.

Barron was constantly buzzing around the pitch to put out fires and halt opposition attacks, which worked to great effect for the majority of the game, as Jack Butland barely had a save to make outside of the goal that was conceded.

The former Aberdeen man was also the game-changer for the Light Blues as it was his energy and clever work that created the equalising goal, which galvanised Rangers and propelled them to the win.

Barron made an intelligent run in the right channel of the box and then took a neat first touch before laying the ball off to Dessers to find the back of the net.

His performance was rewarded with a player rating of 8/10 from GlasgowWorld, who only gave Cerny a score of 7/10, and that was the highest rating of any Rangers player.

The 22-year-old dynamo was key to the Light Blues getting back into the game with his energy in and out of possession and changed the game with his brilliant assist for the equaliser, which is why he was the star of the show for Clement - instead of the Czechia forward.