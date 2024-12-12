Having only just returned at the end of November, Callum Wilson has reportedly suffered yet another injury setback at Newcastle United, which will keep him sidelined for a number of forthcoming games.

Newcastle injury news

Injuries have followed the former Bournemouth forward all throughout his career and especially at Newcastle. It took him until the end of last month to make his first appearance of the season, featuring against West Ham United. But four games later and Wilson has been sidelined once again. It's further proof that those at St James' Park must simply find a replacement for the Englishman.

On that front, names such as Bryan Mbeumo have already been linked with a move to Tyneside and there's no doubt that the Brentford star would make quite the impact. Given his ability to play both as a winger and as a forward, Mbeumo would kill two birds with one stone by replacing both Wilson and Miguel Almiron, who is also likely to depart this summer.

Wilson, of course, is currently set to depart as a free agent at the end of the campaign when his current contract expires. And as things stand, he's set to bow out with a narrative surrounded by injuries rather than in a starring role.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Wilson is now set to miss a further two months of action after picking up a hamstring injury in his latest setback. It's a blow that could impact Newcastle on and off the pitch, since they're now unlikely to be in a position to cash in on their forward who looks destined to leave on a free next summer.

The Magpies must now hope that Alexander Isak avoids a recurrence of his recent injury issues, which would compile their misery once and for all in the middle of the Premier League's busiest period of fixtures.

Which games will Wilson miss?

If Wilson is set to miss another two months of action, then he is unlikely to return until the middle of February, skipping the January transfer window and the busy festive period of fixtures - just when Newcastle need their squad depth the most. If sidelined for that long then the forward will miss a total of 11 games and may return to face Manchester City on February 15.

Games Wilson will miss

Date

Competition

Newcastle vs Leicester City

14/12/2024

Premier League

Newcastle vs Brentford

18/12/2024

League Cup

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle

21/12/2024

Premier League

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

26/12/2024

Premier League

Man Utd vs Newcastle

30/12/2024

Premier League

Tottenham vs Newcastle

04/01/2025

Premier League

Newcastle vs Bromley

12/01/2025

FA Cup

Newcastle vs Wolves

15/01/2025

Premier League

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

18/01/2025

Premier League

Southampton vs Newcastle

25/01/2025

Premier League

Newcastle vs Fulham

01/02/2025

Premier League

Missing notable games against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the battle to reach the European places, Wilson should be desperate to return and finally make his mark in the current campaign.