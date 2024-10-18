As if things couldn't get any worse for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, they're now set to be without Kobbie Mainoo for a number of games in their latest injury blow.

Man Utd injury news

As poor as the Red Devils have been so far this season, they've not had it easy on the injury front. Already, Ten Hag has been forced to cope without Rasmus Hoijlund, Leny Yoro, and Victor Lindelof at various stages to leave his side in the middle of the club's worst start after seven games in Premier League history. Now, Mainoo's absence is only likely to make matters worse.

The academy graduate was one of few bright sparks in an otherwise dim campaign last time out, as he emerged to become the star of the show against Liverpool and then against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Left to star next to a struggling Casemiro last season, Mainoo has the chance to share the responsibility in the middle of the park with new signing Manuel Ugarte in the current campaign, but will have to wait for that partnership to form after the latest injury news.

As reported by Paul Hirst of The Times, Mainoo is now set to miss the next seven Manchester United games, which will include meetings against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Games Mainoo will miss Date Competition Man Utd vs Brentford 19/10/2024 Premier League Fenerbahce vs Man Utd 24/10/2024 Europa League West Ham vs Man Utd 27/10/2024 Premier League Man Utd vs Leicester City 30/10/2024 Carabao Cup Man Utd vs Chelsea 03/11/2024 Premier League Man Utd vs PAOK 07/11/2024 Europa League Man Utd vs Leicester City 10/11/2024 Premier League

Out until the next international break in November, United fans will likely have to wait until November 24 when the Red Devils travel to face Ipswich Town to next see Mainoo in action.

How Ten Hag will replace Mainoo

Just when Manchester United had the options to transition Casemiro out of their starting side, Mainoo's injury means that the Brazilian will likely step in and replace the academy graduate. Sitting alongside new man Ugarte, Mainoo's injury could quickly become decisive in a crucial run of fixtures that Ten Hag must use to save his job at Old Trafford.

There would of course be plenty of unfortunate irony involved if Mourinho and Fred's Fenerbahce side proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Dutchman's tenure, especially given how useful the latter would be in place of Mainoo for this run of fixtures.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag must use those at his disposal and hope that Casemiro rediscovers the form of his first season at the club rather than the version that Old Trafford has seen at the heart of their side in a last year full of moments to forget.