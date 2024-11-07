As Norwich City made it five games without victory in the Championship, their misery has been compiled by the news that Josh Sargent will now miss a number of weeks through injury.

Norwich injury news

The Canaries looked to have finally found their feet under Johannes Hoff Thorup before defeats against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday brought any momentum to a crashing halt. Sandwiched in between the news of Sargent's injury, it's fair to say that those at Carrow Road have endured better weeks in the Championship. With Bristol City up next, Norwich must return to winning ways without the American once again.

Currently just a couple of results clear of the relegation zone, Norwich will be desperate to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle and return to form and a play-off chase at their next opportunity. Of course, they should be used to coping without Sargent these days too, given that the forward missed 28 games courtesy of an ankle injury last season. Now, the timeline of his fresh blow has been reported.

As confirmed by Thorup and relayed by The Athletic, Sargent will miss the next eight weeks of action after sustaining a groin injury. Requiring surgery, Sargent looks set to miss the hectic festive period which can make or break a side's campaign.

Confirming the disappointing news, Thorup told reporters: "He (Sargent) is going to require surgery, so we're talking eight weeks. It's not the ideal scenario for anybody. We have options and possibilities for other players to come in."

Forced to come up with an internal solution, Thorup will once again be hoping for Borja Sainz's individual quality to shine through when Norwich need it most.

Games that Sargent will miss

Based on the eight-week update, Sargent should be back in action around Boxing Day when Norwich play host to Millwall. Before then, however, the American international will miss as many as eight more games and 10 in total after already missing defeats against Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday in the last week. In the next eight games, Thorup simply must find a solution.

Games Josh Sargent will miss Date Norwich City vs Bristol City 09/11/2024 West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City 23/11/2024 Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle 26/11/2024 Norwich City vs Luton Town 30/11/2024 QPR vs Norwich City 7/12/2024 Portsmouth vs Norwich City 10/12/2024 Norwich City vs Burnley 15/12/2024 Sunderland vs Norwich City 21/12/2024

The standouts in that run are of course Sunderland, Burnley and West Brom in three major games in the battle for promotion. Whether Norwich will be part of that battle remains to be seen, but those three fixtures should give those at Carrow Road a fairly good idea.

As for a frustrated Sargent, who scored twice in his last three games before injury derailed his campaign, he must now work his way back just in time to hand Norwich fans a fitting Christmas present.