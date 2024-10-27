After making it six games without victory in the Championship, West Bromwich Albion were handed more bad news courtesy of Carlos Corberan's update on Kyle Bartley's injury.

West Brom injury news

The Baggies started the season in fine form but have lost their winning touch in recent weeks, losing twice and drawing three times in their last five games with their latest disappointing afternoon coming in a 0-0 draw against in-form Cardiff City, Dropping down to fifth and eight points adrift of surprise leaders Sunderland as a result, West Brom must get back to winning ways at their next chance.

With Luton Town up next, West Brom should see the trip to face the struggling Hatters as the perfect chance to flip the narrative and turn a winless run of five games into an unbeaten run of five with four draws and one victory. However, if they are going to do that then they'll be forced to do so without Bartley once again after he missed the draw against Cardiff.

As confirmed by Coberan, Bartley will now be sidelined for the next four to six weeks in a major blow for West Brom. The Baggies boss updated reporters on the defender's injury, saying via the Express and Star: "The only one I can offer is that Bartley will be four to six weeks out of the team, that is all I can confirm so far."

West Brom games that Bartey will miss

Possibly missing up to six weeks, Bartley could return just as the festive fixtures begin to come thick and fast. Given that he's featured in 10 of West Brom's 12 Championship games before he was sidelined for both Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff, Bartley's importance cannot be denied at a time when the Baggies must rediscover their best form under Corberan.

Games Bartley will likely miss Date Competition Luton Town vs West Brom 01/11/2024 Championship West Brom vs Burnley 07/11/2024 Championship Hull City vs West Brom 10/11/2024 Championship West Brom vs Norwich City 23/11/2024 Championship Sunderland vs West Brom 26/11/2024 Championship Preston North End vs West Brom 30/11/2024 Championship West Brom vs Sheffield United 08/12/2024 Championship

Potentially missing as many as seven Championship games, including those against promotion rivals Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United, Bartley's injury may well prove to be a defining moment for West Brom's campaign.

If he is to miss the next six weeks of action, then the defender should make his return against Coventry City on December 11 to begin a run of five games in 18 days for the Baggies. Without the £15,000-a-week star for now, however, Corberan must come up with a solution and get his side back on track, so it will be interesting to see what the Baggies boss decides to do.