FIFA 20: Premier League youngsters with the best growth and potential

Despite FIFA 21’s release just months away, there is still plenty of fun to be had on FIFA 20 – none better than Career Mode.

With the ability to take charge of any team in the world, Career Mode gives the user the opportunity to become the manager of their favourite teams, or even smaller clubs to make them grow and become world-beaters.

A key aspect of Career Mode, however, is the importance of young players and your youth academy – which means paying attention to players’ potential growth and ratings after nourishment, time, and training.

FIFA Ultimate Team has often been the most popular game mode on FIFA, but Career Mode provides a different kind of experience, rather than just getting all of the best players in the game, you must grow your team from the bottom up – but in doing so means buying the right youngsters, so which Premier League players have the best growth and potential overall rating I hear you ask? Well, here is our top 10…

Information provided via Futwiz is subject to change. All information provided is correct at time of publishing.