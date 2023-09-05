Gareth Southgate is now the longest-serving England manager since Bobby Robson tenure in the 1980s and comfortably the second most successful behind only Sir Alf Ramsey - the man who won England their one and only World Cup.

That said, it hasn't been an easy ride for the former Middlesbrough star as he has faced detractors around every corner for much of his term, despite leading the country to its first final in 55 years in 2021.

So we at Football FanCast have gathered everything you need to know about England's second-most successful manager of all time.

How old is Gareth Southgate?

Born September 3rd 1970, Southgate has just celebrated his 53rd birthday, his seventh as England boss. The man who managed to make waistcoats cool for a summer five years ago was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, just northwest of London.

The former defender left school with eight O levels graded between A and C before studying at Croydon College as part of The Footballers Further Education & Vocational Training Society Youth Training Scheme.

Despite being released by Southampton at just 13 years old, Southgate finally made his senior debut for Crystal Palace in the 1990/91 season before playing a further 30 games the following year.

How long has Gareth Southgate been England manager?

Southgate was handed the reigns seven years ago on 27th September 2016 and has kept his position as boss ever since.

Despite his relative success in the role, reaching both a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, Southgate was never supposed to get the job when he did and only found himself in his position following the unceremonious - and very public - sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Big Sam was announced as England's latest manager on 22nd July 2016, singing a two-year deal, but instead of 730 days, he lasted just 67. He left his post by 'mutual consent' after being filmed by undercover journalists seemingly admitting to knowing how to skirt FIFA's strict rules on third-party ownership.

With the FA embarrassed and no immediate successor to take over, they looked inwards and promoted Southgate, who at the time was in charge of the country's under-21 side, and we know the rest.

How much does Gareth Southgate earn?

While his style of play might not be everyone's cup of tea, it's hard to argue that Southgate hasn't been effective in his time as England boss, time for which he has been handsomely compensated.

Just before he was given the job permanently in late 2016, the Telegraph reported that his two-year contract would be worth a tidy £1.5m a year. Since then, his pay has only gone up, with his most recent contract said to be worth an eye-watering £5m a year.

We can only imagine what the FA might offer him if he manages to go one better at the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Who did Gareth Southgate play for?

While he might be better known to the general public and younger football fans today for his managerial career, Southgate had a long and reasonably successful playing career that lasted over two decades.

As mentioned earlier, the 53-year-old started his professional career playing for Crystal Palace, signing for the side in 1988 before making his debut two years later in a League Cup game against Southend United - a game the Eagles won 8-0.

It took just three years and 100 appearances for the club for Southgate to be handed the captaincy - at just 23 years old - which, looking back, was probably a surefire sign that he would always be a brilliant leader of men both on the pitch and off it.

Aston Villa had taken notice of the full-back's performances in South London and so signed the then 24-year-old for £2.5m. In his first season in Birmingham, Southgate won his first major trophy, beating Leeds United in the League Cup final.

Following his six-year spell with the Claret and Blue, Southgate would make one final move after Steve McLaren made a £6.5m offer to bring him to Middlesbrough. His last game as a player was in Boro's UEFA Cup Final against Sevilla in 2006, which he unfortunately lost 4-0.

Alongside his club career, Southgate was also a regular in the England team between 1995 and 2004. Terry Venables gave him his debut when he came off the bench against Portugal.

In total, the England boss won 57 caps for the Three Lions and scored two goals. That said, as reliable as he was for the national team, he might never be able to escape a certain penalty miss against Germany...

What year did Gareth Southgate miss that penalty?

England and penalty shootout misery, is there a more natural pairing in football? Well the semi-final against Germany in Euro 96 certainly didn't help to disprove the trend anyway.

What made this defeat so much worse was that it was a home championship and England had actually taken the lead in the third minute thanks to an Alan Shearer goal, only for the Germans to equalise 13 minutes later.

With the score still 1-1 after 120 minutes, penalties were required to determine which team would be going through to the final. Both sides scored their initial five penalties meaning that it was sudden death, and with the weight of the nation on his shoulders Southgate saw his attempt saved, and when Andrea Moller smashed his home afterwards it was all over.

In a mark of his mental fortitude, Southgate starred in a Pizza Hut advert later that year making light of his very public blunder.

Who could replace Gareth Southgate?

It might feel to some like Southgate will never leave his post as Three Lions boss, but recent rumours and speculation have led some to assume he will simply saunter off into the sunset following next summer's European Championships in Germany. By that point, he would've been in charge for the best part of eight years, so who could blame him?

For all the differing opinions on his tenure as England boss, it is impossible to deny that he has overseen the best results the country has had in generations, so whoever comes in next will have a tough act to follow. However, if the rumours are true, his potential replacement should be just fine.

According to reports, the FA's 'dream' appointment in a post-Southgate world is none other than Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Now, it may seem like a pipe dream and eerily reminiscent of reports all those years ago linking José Mourinho to the job.

That said, with the Spaniard's contract set to expire in 2025, the Three Lions job could be a tempting prospect and a fresh challenge for a man who has won everything there is to win at club level.

Additionally, Guardiola's vocal support of Catalan independence essentially makes it impossible for him to take charge of the Spanish national team. So, were he interested in taking on a national team, England could scratch that itch.

What teams has Gareth Southgate coached?

Gareth Southgate started out his managerial career at Middlesbrough, where he landed the role back on June 7th 2006. During his time at the Riverside Stadium he was in charge of a whopping 15 games which took him up until the 20th of October 2009. But, he was only able to lead Boro to a points per match average of just 1.21.

From here, Southgate stepped up onto the international stage, managing the England academy from January 1st 2011 until the 30th of June 2012.

After this he took a period of around just over a year out of the managerial game before landing the England Under-21 job in August of 2013. This is really where his managerial career took off as he drew plenty of attention for his impressive leadership and management qualities, as the under-21 side set things alight with a points average of 2.55 per game.

Of course, this then led to him landing the England national team job just one day after leaving his position as the under-21s manager in September of 2016. And, you would have to say us fans have enjoyed a pretty good time of it in recent times.

Who does Gareth Southgate support?

Southgate grew up as a huge Manchester United fan. But, it’s unclear if he still supports the Red Devils. But one thing we do know is that the 53-year-old idolised Bryan Robson as a kid and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Well, Gareth Southgate's book may give us a slight clue as to who he may support as when Manchester United lost the FA Cup final against Southampton he had this to say:

“I supported Manchester United, and experienced the excitement of following my team from one season to the next. I also had a taste of heartbreak when they lost to Southampton in the FA Cup final one year, and ended up bawling my eyes out.”