Manchester United may have secured a last-gasp 2-1 win over Rangers in midweek, but that much-need victory - which has further bolstered their hopes of Europa League progression - appears to have raised further questions rather than answers surrounding the floundering Old Trafford side.

Indeed, Ruben Amorim's squad selection no doubt had a few onlookers scratching their heads, with Marcus Rashford still left to watch on from the stands, despite no indication that an exit will actually be secured over the next week or so, while £86m flop, Antony, was selected on the bench, even amid the Brazilian's imminent loan move to Real Betis.

Perhaps the most intriguing call, however, was the Portuguese's decision to hand Alejandro Garnacho a starting berth for the third time in the last four games, with the Argentine thrust into the attack even despite rampant speculation regarding a potential bid from rivals Chelsea.

Whether it was merely a tactic to help bolster the 20-year-old's price tag, or a statement of Amorim's backing of the player, Garnacho certainly provided a reminder of his qualities, going close to getting on the scoresheet on a handful of occasions, having looked United's most threatening outlet in attack.

The thought then that the former Atletico Madrid man could be sold in the coming days to comply with PSR regulations is a troubling one as far as Red Devils fans are concerned, with it hard to see the wisdom in weakening an already threadbare forward line - unless a suitable replacement is required...

Man Utd's search for a forward

Amid the speculation surrounding Garnacho's potential switch to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that a swap deal could be on the cards should that deal go ahead, with talks having been held regarding a move for Christopher Nkunku.

The suggestion from Plettenberg is that the two clubs have been in "direct contact" regarding that possible exchange, with Nkunku potentially up for grabs amid his limited game time in west London, having started just three Premier League games this season.

With rumours of the Frenchman making a move to Bayern Munich having gone relatively quiet of late, Plettenberg claims that the chance is there for United and INEOS to pounce, before the February deadline is at an end.

How Nkunku compares to Rashford and Garnacho

Talk of a January swap deal involving another top-flight rival may evoke worrying memories of the infamous Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan winter trade back in 2018, yet the hope would be that the acquisition of Nkunku would prove far more fruitful.

It must be said off the bat that the 27-year-old has not enjoyed a particularly impressive time of it in the Premier League thus far, having been restricted to just 30 league appearances since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, with just five of those outings coming from the start.

That said, the one-time Paris Saint-Germain starlet has still scored five times amid that limited involvement, while he has also taken his chance across a variety of cup appearances, having chalked up 20 goals and assists in just 43 games for the Blues.

The issue that the attacking "monster" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has found in his current home is the inability to nail down a specific role, having often been deployed as a centre-forward, even despite Enzo Maresca's admission that his best position is as "a No.10 behind the striker, between the lines".

Unable to usurp Cole Palmer from that playmaking berth, Nkunku could find a home in one of the two roles behind the centre-forward in Amorim's system, having played that position previously during his stint at Leipzig.

It was largely in that 'second striker' role that the £195k-per-week menace enjoyed his best season to date back in 2021/22, after scoring 35 goals and registering 19 assists in all competitions - eclipsing Rashford's best-ever return of 30 goals and nine assists in 2022/23.

In all, Nkunku scored 70 goals in just 172 games during his time with the Bundesliga outfit, while he has actually scored more goals than any United player this season, including Garnacho (eight) and Rashford (seven), with 13 to his name in all competitions.

Nkunku vs Rashford vs Garnacho - 23/24 & 24/25 (PL) Stat (per 90) Nkunku Rashford Garnacho Goals 0.53 0.30 0.24 Assists 0.11 0.08 0.12 Goals & Assists 0.64 0.39 0.36 Progressive passes 3.09 2.38 2.01 Progressive carries 1.81 3.19 6.10 Pass completion 88.7% 74.8% 76.1% Shot-creating actions 3.40 3.21 3.80 Tackles 0.85 0.72 0.90 Interceptions 0.64 0.22 0.61 Stats via FBref

Equally, as indicated above, Nkunku also comes out on top ahead of his United counterparts across the last 18 months or so with regard to numerous key metrics, including goals per 90, goals and assists per 90, progressive passes per 90 and pass completion, indicating the quality he could provide if given a consistent run of games.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Of course, few would wish to see Garnacho, in particular, shown the door before the window slams shut, yet that blow would be more than softened if INEOS were to acquire an upgrade on the young winger - and Rashford - with the signing of Nkunku.