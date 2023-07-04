If you asked us 15 years ago who we believed would be the great British TV duos, the last two names coming out of our mouths would have been Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. As it turns out, however, the former rivals make for TV gold when put together, endlessly creating hilarious moments.

Whether they are going back and forth on Twitter or bickering on Monday Night Football, what we often get is box-office entertainment from the two former defenders. Neville's recent show - The Overlap - has been some of their best work yet, with one of the most recent episodes showing the duo abseiling down from the Anfield roof.

It's the kind of Mission Impossible escape plan that Neville may be wishing he opted for at half-time during some of Manchester United's games at Anfield when he was a player, such was the fierce atmosphere.

What is the Overlap on Tour?

Hosted by Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel, the Overlap is a talk show which sees Neville, Carragher, and Roy Keane tour the UK alongside guests such as Patrice Evra and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Keane, in particular, is a popular figure throughout, receiving the loudest ovation compared to his co-stars. As he is often heard mocking Neville, it's no surprise he is the most enjoyed out of the panel.

Away from the talk show side of things, Sky Sports also filmed behind the scenes and had the trio taking part in various challenges in each place that they toured.

In Ireland, they took part in curling, before visiting Keane's old stomping ground. Meanwhile, in Liverpool, not only did they abseil down Anfield, but they also went in disguise on a Liverpool stadium tour, in which we got a first (and hopefully last) glimpse at Carragher's Scottish accent.

You can see the footage – which has been shared on Twitter – of the abseil below, though it features some strong language, so be warned:

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher abseil down Anfield

In the hilarious footage, you can see Neville go down first, despite looking the more nervous of the two on the way up to the roof. Going ahead with the abseil anyway, the former United right-back wasted no time, before mocking Carragher, who at one stage looked likely to drop out of the activity altogether.

Neville can be heard saying: "You'll Never Walk Alone? I f***ing am!"

He also called Carragher a "Sh**bag" as he scaled down the famous stadium, before then mocking the Liverpool badge for good measure.

His fellow Sky Sports pundit eventually made his way down the stadium, slowly but surely. Yet, it is safe to say that we won't be seeing Carragher taking on any more heights for a while.

As for Neville, unless any "mini-retirements" interrupt, perhaps he's found himself a new escape plan if Man United are on the end of another Liverpool thrashing next season, such as the 7-0 thumping at Anfield last term.

As for Keane, also part of the show, we're not quite sure where he disappeared to when the words Anfield and abseil were originally brought up before the show commenced. Judging from his absence though, perhaps we can assume the usual hard man bottled it?

Regardless, fans certainly enjoyed the footage of Neville, with some taking to Twitter to react: