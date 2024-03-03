Gary Neville is a name that football fans have grown to become very familiar with over the past 30 or so years, due to his dazzling football career and now his thriving punditry and presenting career on television.

However, there's a whole lot more to uncover regarding the former Manchester United full-back, as believe it or not, he does have a life outside of television and football.

So, we have decided to compile a fact file on everything about Gary Neville.

How old is Gary Neville?

Gary Neville was born on 18th February 1975, in Bury, England.

This makes him 49 years of age.

Gary Neville's net worth

Neville has an estimated net worth of around £20 million.

The 49-year-old will have earned a handsome salary during his 19 years as footballer at the top level, as well as his appearances and punditry on television over the years, but he's also a businessman and entepreneur.

His ventures include co-owning League Two side Salford City, property development and other businesses.

Gary Neville's salary

Gary Neville pockets a rather healthy wage from Sky Sports every year, with his current salary at the broadcasting giants sitting at around £1.1 million.

As well as this, as mentioned above, the Englishman has been listed as a director of 56 businesses on Companies House, which he no doubt pays himself a salary out of.

There are no exact figures on the potential sum Neville received for appearing on Dragons Den, but the show in itself has seen him expand his portfolio with investments.

Gary Neville's height

Gary Neville's height varies from site to site, with TNT Sports stating that he's 178cm (5ft 8in) and Transfermarkt stating that he's 180cm (5ft 9in), so believe what you will.

Gary Neville's wife

Gary Neville is married to a woman called Emma Hadfield.

The pair have been together for around 20 years after meeting back in 2004 when Emma was a shop assistant. And, it didn't take long for them to tie the knot as three years later they got married.

Emma was a holistic therapy student but now offers support to Gary and helps raise their two children.

Gary Neville's daughters

Gary and Emma have two children, both daughters.

Their first child is a 15-year-old called Mollie and their second daughter, Hollie, was born just over a year later. She is 16 years of age.

Numerous videos have surfaced on Gary Neville's social media channels over the years of him and his family, as well as the odd travel picture.

Gary Neville on Dragons Den

Gary Neville made a guest appearance on Dragons Den back in January, and he took the opportunity to invest in two businesses, including a personal cinema idea in the hope of turning the concept into affordable housing.

It seems he's a man of many talents, as he left well-known Dragon Deborah Meaden impressed after his appearance, as she stated:

"[He was] utterly brilliant and owned that chair!!"

Gary Neville's businesses & investments

As was previously mentioned, Gary Neville is listed as a director for 56 different companies on Companies House.

One of his biggest and arguably most challenging investments was buying a 10% stake in Salford City back in 2014, alongside former Manchester United players Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, and Paul Scholes.

Outside of football, the entrepreneur has ventures in everything from hospitality and property to digital marketing, which have netted him millions of pounds.

One of his major enterprises is Hotel Football, a luxury hotel overlooking Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange Hotel near Piccadilly Gardens, which is rated as one of the top hotels in Manchester.

That's not all though, as he also founded his firm 'Relentless', which is an investment company specialising in ventures in and around the Manchester area, as well as running 'Zerum', a property and construction consultancy business. It's certainly paid off too, with Gary's company securing a lucrative deal to work on the £120 million St Michael's project, which is a redevelopment plan that aims to build hotels, offices, apartments and a top restaurant in Manchester city centre.

Gary Neville's Dad

Gary Neville's father goes by the name of Neville Neville. Sadly, he passed away at age 65 back in 2015.

Interestingly, Gary's father was a close friend of Sir Alex Ferguson and had helped develop the famous ‘Class of 92’ Manchester United side, which included his sons, David Beckham and Paul Scholes. Mr Neville was also the agent of his two sons, Gary and Phil Neville, who both enjoyed successful football careers in the north of England.

He was also a former director at Bury Football Club, and was later appointed as an official club ambassador due to his close ties.