Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has lauded a "win-win" situation that has emerged from Old Trafford, following a significant development.

Big off-field development at Man Utd

It feels like a long time since the Red Devils were the club that every other team in England aspired to be, at a time when they were dominating both on and off the pitch under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since the legendary Scot departed in 2013, however, United have been on a downward spiral, failing to win a Premier League title and seeing rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool leap ahead of them, both in terms of quality and redeveloping stadiums and training facilities.

Now, it looks as though the Red Devils are set for a major step in the right direction, however, with plans in place for a new Old Trafford that will cost around £2bn and have 100,000 fans inside it. Images have been revealed, whetting the appetite for supporters.

The hope is that it will not only be hugely beneficial to United's success moving forward, helping take them back to the top of the English game, but also play a part in developing the surrounding areas and creating more jobs.

Neville delighted with "win-win" situation at Man Utd

Speaking to Sky Sports about the plans, Neville described it as a "win-win" situation for Manchester United and beyond, as the Red Devils look to kick on into the future:

"We're talking about an opportunity that could regenerate the area in Trafford, in Greater Manchester but also correct what would be a struggling transport network in the north of England. So it's a win-win all around. They can expect one of, if not the best, stadiums in the world.

"But around that, residents can expect better community facilities and many thousands of jobs. We will bring new investors to Greater Manchester to invest in this area because of how attractive it will be to be close to that name, Manchester United. So there'll be benefits for everybody from this, not just supporters of Manchester United. Everybody will benefit from the scheme."

This is an extremely exciting development for United supporters, at a time when it is vital that they close the gap on the likes of City, Liverpool and now Arsenal as well.

Old Trafford used to feel like one of Europe's most impressive modern arenas, but it is now a tired ground that isn't fit for purpose compared to the Etihad, Anfield and the Emirates. Having a sensational new arena could help United become a massive force again, and give fans what they deserve.

As Neville alludes to, it could help the north west in general, much as some rival fans may feel he only has his boyhood club's interests at heart, so it would be a positive for that area of the country, too.