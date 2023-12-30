Wolverhampton Wanderers were devastatingly effective against Brentford last time out in Premier League action, Gary O'Neil's men only registering five shots on target but running out as comprehensive 4-1 winners over a shell-shocked Bees side come full-time.

Hwang Hee-chan helped himself to a brace to keep up his excellent individual campaign to date in the victory, whilst Mario Lemina and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde also got in the act in London from midfield.

Not every player in the Wolves side came away from the game overjoyed with their own display, however, with Nelson Semedo notably underperforming down the right-hand side for the Old Gold despite the emphatic final scoreline.

O'Neil could be tempted to drop the Portuguese wing-back for the game at Molineux against Everton today as a result, assessing the other options available to him that could come in for the underwhelming number 22.

Nelson Semedo's game vs Brentford in numbers

Semedo's poor showing against Thomas Frank's Bees stood out like a sore thumb, the 30-year-old way off the pace of his other teammates carrying the team over the line to a big win.

Amassing just 27 touches in the contest, as per Sofascore - fewer than teammate Jose Sa (48) in the sticks - before being substituted off by O'Neil in the second half, the wing-back also failed to register a single accurate cross in the game down the flanks.

In stark contrast, Rayan Aït Nouri - on the opposing flank - was a constant thorn in the Brentford side with six successful dribble attempts notched up by the lively Algerian throughout the 90 minutes.

Semedo also shied away from his defensive duties against Brentford, losing 80% of his duels in total with his Old Gold counterparts having to pick up the slack to thwart the Bees venturing forward.

Joao Gomes in the middle of the park more than made up for the sheepish Semedo by remaining resolute throughout, the 22-year-old winning an astounding 11 duels in the 4-1 win.

Semedo may just have to hope O'Neil isn't cut-throat and retains him despite this below-par showing for the test of the Toffees today, taking into account his overall season and not this blip in isolation.

Nelson Semedo's season in numbers

The senior Portugal international has shone for the Old Gold away from this second-rate display versus the Bees this season, helping himself to an assist at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal recently.

The Wolves number 22 was also competent facing off against Chelsea on Christmas Eve prior to his off-day in London, the ex-Barcelona man winning six duels in total and nullifying the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Molineux without having to really break a sweat.

The underlying statistics from this top-flight campaign to date indicate that Semedo was perhaps just lethargic against the Bees in the midst of a jam-packed run of fixtures, coming in with the highest successful dribble percentage in the league this season as a defender.

Yet, O'Neil will understand the need to utilise his full squad effectively and could call upon experienced figure Matt Doherty to fill in against Everton adequately.

With Wolves losing just one of their last five games in the Premier League, the popular Old Gold manager will hope this switch in personnel won't unsettle any harmony beginning to form at the West Midlands club.