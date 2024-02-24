The job Gary O’Neil is doing at Wolverhampton Wanderers this season is nothing short of remarkable, especially after losing his two best midfielders last summer.

Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes both departed Molineux, yet O’Neil adapted and has managed to bring out the best of the players he has at his disposal.

The Old Gold have recorded a Premier League double over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while also defeating Manchester City during the early stages of the campaign, and their recent form has been solid.

A home tie against Sheffield United awaits the Midlands side tomorrow afternoon and considering the Blades are propping up the rest of the league, it represents an ideal opportunity for O’Neil to claim another three points.

With that in mind, here's a look at the potential Wolves starting XI that will take to the Molineux pitch tomorrow...

1 GK – Jose Sa

There won't be a change to the goalkeeper as Sa will retain his place in the starting XI.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has missed only two league matches this season and was even named as the captain against Spurs in the 2-1 win last weekend.

Across his 23 matches thus far, however, Sa has kept just three clean sheets and if it were not for the wonderful form of their attacking options, the club may be in a slightly more precarious situation.

2 CB – Max Kilman

The captain has played every minute of every league match so far this season and has been a rock at the back for the club.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the Old Gold until 2028, but if he continues this current rich vein of form, then he may just start attracting attention from potential suitors, that’s for sure.

3 CB – Craig Dawson

The veteran centre-back has played 23 of the 25 league ties Wolves have played this term and against Spurs, he was in fine form.

Not only did he make ten clearances and block three shots, but Dawson won seven of his nine contested duels during the victory and this display was key to Wolves securing all three points.

4 CB – Toti

Like Dawson, Toti was also extremely solid against Spurs last week. He made ten clearances, four interceptions, two tackles and was not dribbled past once, showcasing his physical strength in one-on-one battles.

Toti has already made more league appearances this season than he did during the whole of the 2022/23 campaign, and he is slowly emerging as a key member of O’Neil’s side.

5 RM – Nelson Semedo

The 30-year-old had spent the previous few months playing in an unfamiliar role on the right-hand side of the midfield due to O’Neil utilising either a 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation.

His attacking talents have not exactly been on show, however, as he has registered just one goal and one assist in all competitions.

6 CM – Joao Gomes

The Brazilian enjoyed one of his finest games for the club last week as he scored a brace which proved to be decisive in the victory over Spurs.

He also made six tackles and four clearances as his defensive abilities were also on show, and he will retain his place against the Blades tomorrow afternoon.

7 CM – Tommy Doyle

Mario Lemina enjoyed a decent game last weekend, yet he may have to make way in order for Tommy Doyle to start against Sheffield United.

The on-loan Manchester City starlet was hailed as “exceptional” by talent scout Jacek Kulig back in 2021 as he discussed the wealth of talent that City possessed in their youth sides.

The youngster has started just five Premier League matches this season, yet when he has featured, the 22-year-old has showcased his talents.

He holds an 86% pass success rate, while winning 56% of his total duels and losing possession just 5.6 per game and a tie against the bottom side in the league could be an ideal opportunity for him to come into the starting XI.

8 LM – Rayan Ait-Nouri

The Algerian did not enjoy the best of games against Spurs last week. He won only three of his ten contested ground duels during the encounter, along with succeeding with just one dribble attempt and losing possession a staggering 17 times.

Due to a lack of options on the left side of the midfield, however, Ait-Nouri will retain his spot in the starting XI and O’Neil will be hoping a tie against the Blades will allow him to perform better.

9 AM – Pedro Neto

In front of the four-man midfield, O’Neil will deploy two attacking midfielders and one will be Neto, who has registered an impressive nine assists in the top flight already, despite playing only 16 games.

The 23-year-old grabbed an assist against Spurs and with the Blades’ defence conceding 65 goals in just 25 matches, he will certainly have his eye on scoring a goal or two tomorrow.

10 AM – Pablo Sarabia

Alongside Neto, Sarabia will be deployed, and the duo have the ability to cause plenty of chaos on Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard has scored twice and chipped in with nine assists in all competitions, but he didn’t play in the reverse clash against the Blades back in November - although he must be unleashed tomorrow.

The 31-year-old made three key passes last week and missed a big chance, suggesting that with a bit better finishing, he may have added to his goal tally for the season.

11 ST – Hwang Hee-Chan

The South Korean striker missed a few games during January and early February due to representing his country at the Asian Cup, but O’Neil will be glad to have him back.

The centre-forward has scored 11 goals and grabbed three assists in just 22 matches this season, proving that he is one of the Old Gold’s main attacking threats.

He assisted Wolves’ only goal in the reverse defeat to the Blades late last year and will be on a revenge mission to find the back of the net a couple of times to continue their wonderful form of late.

Predicted Wolves starting XI vs Sheffield United in full (3-4-2-1) – GK – Sa; CB – Kilman, CB – Dawson, CB – Totit; RM – Semedo, CM – Gomes, CM – Doyle, LM – Ait-Nouri; AM – Neto, AM – Sarabia; ST - Hwang