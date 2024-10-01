Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table currently, having experienced a nightmare opening six clashes.

The Old Gold weren't exactly handed a kind fixture list though, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all ticked off in quick succession early on, leaving Gary O'Neil's men still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

O'Neil won't be completely distraught when it comes to his side's slow start, however, as there have been some notable bright sparks at Molineux this season, away from the doom and gloom of the West Midlands outfit being rock bottom.

Top performers for Wolves this season

Unfortunately for Wolves though, when it rains it pours, as one of their top early season performers in Yerson Mosquera is now sidelined for the rest of the season, owing to a serious knee injury picked up versus Aston Villa.

Before that untimely development, Mosquera was excelling in the centre-back spots at Molineux, with his display at Villa Park - prior to his injury - sticking out, as the exciting Colombian defender registered six clearances on top of only misplacing two of his 50 passes.

Now, Wolves will have to play the long game over their unlucky number 14, but will hope the likes of Joao Gomes can also perform in games to come to help lift the Old Gold off the foot of the league.

The 23-year-old struggled against Liverpool last match - with just one meagre duel won from eight attempted - but he has shown grit this season in other clashes having won five tackles against Newcastle United last month.

Amazingly, however, despite both players being consistently picked week in week out by O'Neil - before Mosquera's injury - they both earn less combined than reserve goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Sa has found his minutes to be irregular in the Wolves first-team recently, with Sam Johnstone now preferred in-between the sticks as the number one 'keeper, over the Portuguese shot-stopper.

Jose Sa's wage at Wolves

Currently, despite not featuring for his side since they were humiliated 6-2 by Chelsea on their own patch, Sa rakes in £40k-per-week, as he now grows accustomed to warming the substitutes bench at Molineux.

On the contrary, both Mosquera and Gomes earn less combined at £8k-per-week and £30k-per-week respectively, despite both players making 11 Premier League appearances in total this season next to Sa's paltry two.

Johnstone's performance vs Liverpool in numbers Stat Johnstone Minutes played 90 Saves 4 Successful run outs 1/1 High claims 2 Touches 51 Accurate passes 26/34 (76%) Stats by Sofascore

Away from Sa, who did leak those dire six goals against Enzo Maresca's Blues, Johnstone was a valiant performer versus Liverpool as his side fell to a slim 2-1 defeat, with the former Villa 'keeper making four saves in total to deny the likes of Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz for the visitors.

Also confident on the ball with 26 accurate passes registered, with Sa only making 17 in that disastrous 6-2 loss, Johnstone is likely to be the main shot-stopper O'Neil goes with long-term, over the now reserve 'keeper.

Costing the Old Gold a hefty £6.85m back in 2021 too, the former Porto man could be moved on soon with Sa arguably too costly to have on the roster as a mere back-up.

Wolves will hope they can turn their season around shortly, away from who is the preferred option in goal, with Brentford away their next fixture that hopefully starts their October off on a better footing.