It's very much make-or-break time for Gary O'Neil in the Wolverhampton Wanderers hot-seat, with one more defeat for the former AFC Bournemouth manager tonight as Old Gold boss looking likely to be curtains on another Premier League job post.

The same is also amazingly the case for Julen Lopetegui in the home dug-out for the high-stakes contest away at West Ham United, as both managers try and stave off being sacked for one more day.

The unbelievable pressure riding on the game might well see either O'Neil or Lopetegui make some bold calls in order to inspire their downtrodden troops, with the 44-year-old preparing to perhaps drop Goncalo Guedes for a new face to come in at the London Stadium.

Guedes' performance vs Everton

Nobody from a Wolves perspective would have come away from Goodison Park last time out with their heads held high, as a depressing 4-0 defeat began to sink in at the full-time whistle.

Guedes, in particular, struggled in the one-sided contest, as the below-par Wolves number 29 failed to strike any fear into the Everton defence across his lacklustre 57-minute showing.

Only managing one shot on Jordan Pickford's goal, the 28-year-old went missing far too often before being hooked off by an annoyed O'Neil, with just a meagre 20 touches of the ball coming his way.

At least Matheus Cunha attempted to spark some life into his dejected side up top with one on-target effort from the Brazilian nearly beating the England international, but it wouldn't have mattered much anyway as his team folded to hand the Toffees an emphatic victory.

The Portuguese attacker could find himself out of his under-fire boss' XI for the trip to the Hammers consequently.

Wolves' perfect Guedes alternative

Starting Hwang Wee-Chan in normal circumstances might well be seen as risky, considering the South Korean ace has struggled with injury of late, leading to just two starts this season in the Premier League.

But, desperate times call for desperate measures, with O'Neil praying that the 28-year-old can recapture his goalscoring best for the Old Gold away at West Ham, having been a reliable source of strikes and entertainment last season.

The ex-RB Leipzig man was a fan's favourite at Molineux for his stylish showings across the 2023/24 season, with 12 goals and three assists amassed from 29 league games, which included a fortuitous effort being hammered home away at Brentford last December.

Hwang will hope the ball falls to him in a similarly kind manner against Lopetegui's hosts, as he strives to be the goalscoring hero that keeps O'Neil in his precarious job for at least one more top-flight clash.

Labelled in the past as being an attacking asset who has "got everything" by Arsenal icon Ian Wright, the forward will also be an option who could potentially replace Jorgen Strand Larsen, with the usually potent Nordic striker having a rare off-day in-front of goal versus Everton with two big chances not fired home.

Losing the 28-year-old to injury had hurt Wolves' attacking numbers - but if he was to get back up to speed with a top display versus the Hammers - all that lost time will be forgotten about, with a run of fixtures the Old Gold would need to pick up more positive results from then opening up.

Wolves' next five PL games after West Ham Opponent Date Home/Away 1. Ipswich Town 14th of December Home 2. Leicester City 22nd of December Away 3. Manchester United 26th of December Home 4. Tottenham Hotspur 29th of December Away 5. Nottingham Forest 6th of January Home

If the West Midlands outfit do pick up a win against West Ham, another two on the trot will be eyed up presumably versus Ipswich and Leicester, with Hwang potentially in the XI.

But, looking too far ahead could prove to be pointless if the Old Gold pick up another damaging loss next, resulting in O'Neil finally being dismissed.