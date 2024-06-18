Wolves could lose one of their stars this summer after it emerged that he was a target for another Premier League club ahead of the new season.

O'Neil realistic about transfers

After guiding them to Premier League midtable last season, Gary O'Neil has been realistic about Wolves' transfer plans this summer.

“I don’t think there will be money available to us if nobody leaves so, if we decided not to sell a big player, then there is maybe some little bits or pieces we can do," he explained.

Related Wolves could seal a "huge" Ait-Nouri replacement for nothing Wolves could secure a wonderful player on a free transfer should Rayan Ait-Nouri leave

“There are some players out on loan that have value as well that we might be able to do some bits with. The club is expected in the foreseeable future to be able to fund itself, so we need to be able to work with what we have, whether we can move things out and improve it by bringing things in".

They have already announced the signing of versatile Portuguese youngster Rodrigo Gomes from Braga, and are hoping that this isn't the last of their business, but they may have to sell first.

That has led to speculation that their stars could depart this summer in a bid to boost their finances and allow O'Neil to build the squad as he sees fit, with another striker high up on his list of priorities.

The likes of Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait Nouri have both been linked with big-money moves away, but it could be another player that is ultimately sacrificed this summer.

Kilman wanted by West Ham

That comes in the shape of defender and captain Max Kilman, who is reportedly in the sights of West Ham United. Now under the management of ex-Wolves man Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers are keen to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season and have identified Kilman as the solution to their problem.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the London side have a "concrete interest" in the centre-back, and the Wolves man is "highly rated" by Lopetegui, for whom he played 24 times with the Old Gold.

However, though there has been contact between the sides, O'Neil and Wolves "want to keep" their stalwart, who has missed just one Premier League game across the last two seasons, which will make a deal difficult to complete unless a massive offer were to come in.

Max Kilman's Wolves career Appearances 151 Goals 3 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 22

The left-footed defender still has four years left to run on his £50,000 a week deal at Molineux, and there has been no mention of a potential price tag, suggesting that talks perhaps remain at a relatively early stage.

Nonetheless, the news will come as a concern to Wolves fans, who would undoubtedly be hoping to keep the Englishman and build the rest of their side around him. They have been linked with another left-footed centre back in the form of FC Porto defender David Carmo, which could potentially suggest the club are already scouting for replacements in the fear that Kilman does indeed depart.