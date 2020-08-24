Gateshead International Stadium

Key information about Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead International Stadium was built in 1955 and now houses National League North’s Gateshead FC. The ground is located in Gateshead in Tyne and Wear and is the third-largest sporting venue there.

Its current maximum capacity stands at 11,800 along with a pitch that measures 100m by 64m. The surface of the field is covered with grass and it has a running track surrounding it.

The record attendance for a competitive game at Gateshead International Stadium sits at 8,144 and was set on 4 May 2014 when Gateshead clashed against Grimsby Town in the second leg of the Conference Premier play-off semi-final.

A history of Gateshead International Stadium

The Gateshead International Stadium – or The Gateshead Youth Stadium as it was called back then – was built in 1955 on a site that formerly housed two large chemical works that were demolished in 1932. The ground was opened by Jim Peters and the construction reportedly cost around £30,000.

Still, initially, there wasn’t much to speak of there as the stadium only had a cinder running track and an asphalt cycling track along with floodlights and a stand which were added relatively quickly afterwards. Of course, back then, the main events hosted there were indeed for athletics purposes and races and it wasn’t until 1973 that Gateshead AFC first moved in from their former ground, Redheugh Park.

Unfortunately, the club went bust the very next year and Gateshead International Stadium would soon get a new tenant. Once South Shields football club relocated to Gateshead, they were renamed Gateshead United. That club remained at the stadium from 1974 until 1977 when they too eventually folded, making way for the newly formed Gateshead FC who have been calling the ground their home ever since.

The town actually invested quite a lot into the stadium over the years. Initially, however, it was done in order to boost the image of the city that was quickly fading back in the 1970s. And it was actually Brendan Foster who was the driving force behind the redevelopment after he was appointed the Council’s sport and recreation manager. In 1981, the main stand along with three accompanying stands were erected and the venue was renamed the Gateshead International Stadium.

Over the next years, the infrastructure was improved and the ground received boosts almost on a yearly basis, including the building of an indoor sports hall, outdoor football pitches and a gymnasium. Of course, athletics remained a pivotal feature of the stadium and would play host to many events in the future and to this day.

In Gateshead International Stadium’s more modern history, there were two major projects of redevelopment done. The first one was completed in 2006 when two artificial outdoor football pitches, indoor athletic training facilities, sports science provisions and conferencing rooms were all added. The second project included a general refurbishment and improvement of the existing facilities and was completed in two stages by 2011.

The third and final project was initially mooted in 2008 and was supposed to include further redevelopment and the erection of additional facilities but after delays and rejection by the Council, it seems that Gateshead International Stadium will have to wait for a bit longer to get another improvement.

Tickets to watch Gateshead FC at Gateshead International Stadium

All tickets to watch Gateshead FC play at Gateshead International Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The prices will vary but an average adult ticket costs around £15.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme for their fans and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

