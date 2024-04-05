As Tottenham apparently plot talks for their "devastating" forward, it is believed one club have already identified his replacement heading into the summer window.

Lange making Spurs summer transfer plans

Following Ange Postecoglou's terrific debut season in the Spurs dugout, it is the task of technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team to back the Australian with fresh faces later this year.

Postecoglou's high-pressing style has won over plenty of admirers, and as things stand, they're in the driving seat to secure Champions League qualification ahead of Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

The Villans currently occupy fourth, but Tottenham lie just two points behind with a game in hand, meaning the mathematical advantage is theirs if Postecoglou's men can make the most of it.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Nottingham Forest (home) April 7th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Liverpool (away) May 4th Burnley (home) May 11th

Securing a place in Europe for next season could be key in attracting the players they wish to bring in, both from a financial perspective and on the field, as Tottenham's pull will arguably be greater if they're competing in the Champions League.

Lange, according to reports, is already in full preparation for the summer window. Indeed, it is believed that Tottenham are particularly keen on bringing in a new forward, as backed by Fabrizio Romano recently.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football last month.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

A player who they've been repeatedly linked with recently is Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, and he's an interesting option for a variety of reasons.

Reports suggest he could leave for as little as £26 million this summer, which is very enticing for a player who's bagged an impressive 11 goals and three assists in Serie A alone.

Italian news outlet Quotidiano Sportivo (via football 365) also explained last week that Tottenham are looking at Gudmundsson with "great interest" and could open talks to sign him "in the next few weeks".

Genoa already identify Gudmundsson replacement amid Spurs interest

Now, according to Calciomercato, it is believed that Genoa have already identified their potential replacement for Gudmundsson amid Spurs interest.

That man is Raul Paula, who himself has impressed this term with 13 goals and six assists for Stuttgart's B-team. Genoa have apparently entered the race for Paula in "recent days" and are "looking to accelerate", with the report naming Paula as "Gudmundsson's heir".

This could be another clear indication that the 26-year-old, called "devastating" by Kevin Strootman, appears destined to leave Genoa, and this could well benefit Tottenham.