Two clubs have made a move to sign a £2.5 million Celtic player who the Hoops don’t want to sell this month, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops will be looking to continue their assault on the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League in the second half of the season. Therefore, Brendan Rodgers may want to make a few changes to his squad this month to improve their chances of success.

The Scottish champions look to be closing in on the signing of defender Kieran Tierney. It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that negotiations have now begun in terms of Celtic re-signing Tierney. The left-back is out of contract at the end of this season, but talks are underway for an agreement to be reached this month, with Tierney keen on a move back to Celtic Park.

As well as looking to sign Tierney this month, it has also been reported that Celtic are closing in on the signing of Altay Bayindir from Manchester United. The Turkish international is currently the second-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, behind Andre Onana, and with him keen on playing more minutes, a move could be on the cards this month, as United look to freshen up their goalkeeper department and Celtic look to replace the ageing Kasper Schmeichel.

Two clubs move to sign £3.5m Celtic player

As Rodgers and co have their eyes on arrivals, they may also have to be prepared for one or two departures, as according to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, Genoa and Olympiacos have expressed an interest in Celtic winger Luis Palma.

The 24-year-old joined the Hoops in August 2023 for a reported £3.5 million, and it was an impressive first season at the club for the Honduras international, as he scored six goals and registered nine assists in 24 Scottish Premiership games.

Palma, who can operate anywhere across the frontline, has struggled to have the same impact in this 2024/25 season, as he’s hardly featured under Rodgers. Palma has started just two of the eight games he has played in all competitions, starting just one game in the league, and that came against Dundee in October.

Luis Palma's Celtic stats Apps 44 Goals 10 Assists 10

Joseph now reports that Genoa and Olympiacos have made a move to sign Palma from Celtic this month. Palma is under contract until the summer of 2028, and with that, the Hoops are not interested in letting the forward leave, especially as James Forrest is still out with an injury. The Scottish champions are in the market for a new winger, and should one arrive, that may change their stance on Palma.