A European club are believed to be interested in completing the signing of a Rangers hero in the January transfer window, in a concerning new update.

Latest Rangers news

The Gers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Thursday night, with the trip to Dundee acting as a must-win game for Philippe Clement. All of his side's hard work in beating Celtic 3-0 was undone by drawing 3-3 draw away to Hibernian last time around, meaning they are now 13 points behind their rivals in the table.

There are plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds this month, with Rangers fans no doubt keen on seeing reinforcements brought in, and Iqraam Rayners has been linked with a move to Ibrox. The 29-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns striker is considered strong competition for Hamza Igamane.

Marseille defender Bamo Meite is another rumoured option for the Gers, with a loan move to the Scottish giants mooted in the coming weeks. His current club are willing to allow him to move on this month.

Romanian ace Darius Olaru is another of the names backed to move to Rangers in the near future, with the FCSB midfielder a player who could add quality in the middle of the park, scoring twice in four Europa League appearances this season. Now, a concerning exit report has dropped, though.

Rangers ace wanted by European club

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Genoa are keen on signing Ianis Hagi in the current transfer window, believing they can snap him up for £1.2m. He is said to be back on the Serie A club's radar, having shown previous interest in him, and they are "thinking about" returning for him this month.

Losing Hagi midway through the season would be a crushing blow for Rangers, especially as he has become such a key player again recently, not least scoring in the aforementioned victory over Celtic, opening the scoring at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old has registered four assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, coming in just four starts, and Ilie Dumitrescu lauded his quality and the impact his performance against Celtic had on his father, saying: "Ianis Hagi had a sensational match.

"He hit a very good shot that managed to surprise a goalkeeper as excellent as Kasper Schmeichel. But he was superb for the whole game. I saw the look of Gheorghe after the goal and he remained impassive. That's because he would have been expecting Ianis to score. He never gets overexcited!"

Hopefully, Hagi doesn't like the idea of moving away from Rangers in January, believing he wants to stay put until at least the end of the season, but Genoa's interest acts as a worry.

Time will tell if that will be the case, but to see the Gers lose an influential player midway through the campaign would have a detrimental impact on his side's slim title chances.