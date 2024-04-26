Rangers icon Ally McCoist has backed his former side to overturn the deficit against Celtic and be crowned champions this season, despite admitting they are now the underdogs.

Rangers hand Celtic advantage

Philippe Clement's side threw away their Scottish Premiership advantage thanks to a dismal run of form that saw them lose to Ross County and draw with Dundee, a run of games that saw them take five points from a possible 15.

It means that Celtic are in the driving seat heading into the final part of the season, with a three point cushion and a better goal difference than Rangers having played the same number of games.

Scottish Premiership as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Celtic 33 24 6 3 54 78 Rangers 33 24 3 6 49 75

It has led to plenty of speculation that the title is already effectively in residence at Celtic Park, with Rangers still needing to visit their rivals in the final league Old Firm Derby of the season.

McCoist - Title far from over

But one man still believes, in the form of former Rangers striker Ally McCoist. The Scot appeared over 400 times for the Glasgow outfit, and was quick to talk up his old side's chances to overturn the deficit.

Speaking exclusively to Football FanCast on behalf of talkSPORT BET, McCoist rubbished claims that the title race is over, though he admitted Rangers likely have to be perfect and added that it wouldn't be easy for his former side.

"I genuinely do [think Rangers can still win the SPL]. They are second favourites make no mistake about it. But, you know, you look at it. Celtic's form up until recently was a little bit erratic too. Dropping points in places you wouldn't imagine them dropping points and it's now getting to the stage where it's against the top six.

"And so, the big question is - are Rangers capable of winning at Celtic Park? Yes, they are. Would it be very difficult? Yes, it would be very difficult but they're capable of doing it. Can Celtic drop other points? You better believe it. I mean, KIilmarnock have taken all sorts of points off Celtic this season, and Kilmanock have taken points off Rangers. Hearts have taken points off Rangers and Celtic.

"So is Rangers dream still alive, you better believe it's still alive. They had the favourites tag maybe three weeks ago, they've lost that that's for sure, but it's still not beyond them."

The two meetings between the sides left this season will almost certainly decide the destination of all remaining Scottish major silverware, with the two also meeting in the cup final next month.

For Rangers, their trip to Celtic Park could be their chance to set the record straight after a poor few weeks. Meanwhile, Celtic will know that even a point against their rivals, like they managed at Ibrox, could see them effectively seal the title.