In search of their first Premier League victory, Ipswich Town have been handed a welcome boost on the injury front, with one player now in line to make his first appearance of the season.

Ipswich injury news

It was always going to be a tough start for Kieran McKenna's side, whose first two games came up against Liverpool and champions Manchester City in which they at least showed glimpses of their quality. Handing Arne Slot a difficult first-half, before they were eventually brushed aside by Liverpool's quality, the Tractor Boys then took a shock early lead against City only to ultimately suffer the same fate.

What would have disappointed McKenna after those tough tests is his side's 1-1 draw at home against Fulham. In a game that Ipswich should be winning if they want to avoid Premier League relegation at the first time of asking, they couldn't find a way to retake the lead against Marco Silva's side having initially opened the scoring through Liam Delap's sensational first goal for the club.

Arguably in need of more firepower alongside Delap, those at Portman Road have at least been handed a major boost on that front. As confirmed by McKenna, George Hirst is in line to make his first Premier League appearance for Ipswich up against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, returning to the squad for the first time since his injury against Fortuna Dusseldorf in pre-season.

McKenna told the press via the East Anglian Daily Times: "Wes Burns and George Hirst both trained with the group this week, while Harry Clarke (Achilles surgery in May) joined in with the group for a little bit today for the first time."

When quizzed on whether Burns and Hirst could play a part against Brighton, the Ipswich boss went on to say: "It's not impossible. They've trained with the group pretty much all week and are both ahead of schedule really.

"Both are feeling really good. Of course we'll make the right judgement not just for this weekend and won't take any unnecessary risks. But both, as it stands today, are available to be involved with the squad."

"Important" Hirst adds physical element to Ipswich attack

Whilst Hirst isn't the striker that will score over 15 goals a season, what he does provide is a crucial presence when leading the line; a presence that Ipswich have otherwise lacked so far this season. Earning a reported £28,000-a-week, the 25-year-old will have the chance to more than prove his worth once again upon his return from injury.

McKenna praised his role at Ipswich last season, saying via the East Anglian Daily Times: "The role he does leading the line for us is a unique balance, really. There’s not many strikers who are 6’3 but can also stretch the game and run behind like he can.

“He’s really worked hard to improve his build-up, back to play, holding off defenders and dropping to connect with the midfield. He’s got an important role in set plays and he’s got an important role in this team. He’s really developed as a player."