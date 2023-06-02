Leeds United's last stint in the Championship lasted far longer than anybody could have expected, as financial woes resigned the former Champions League semi-finalists to a shock relegation back in 2003/04.

The size and stature of the Whites led many to believe it would only be a short stint away from the Premier League, yet 16 years passed before Marcelo Bielsa finally guided them back to glory.

Now, three years on from that success, they are back where they started, once again seeking that same goal they earned in 2020.

That was a year where all the stars seemed to align at Elland Road, with the feelgood factor well and truly surging throughout the famous stadium.

With Kalvin Phillips conducting from deep, Liam Cooper dominating at the back and Patrick Bamford finishing up front, the spine of the team was unparalleled for that level.

And yet, there was arguably one name that stood out above all of them. Should the Yorkshire outfit seek to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, they must find someone willing to take on the mantle that Pablo Hernandez did all those years ago.

Whilst the first team squad is admittedly lacking in quality, one unproven name does stand out, with Georginio Rutter raw but retaining the silky qualities needed to emulate the heroic Spaniard.

Could Georginio Rutter copy Pablo Hernandez at Leeds United?

Having been signed in January for a club-record fee, Jesse Marsch was one of three managers who opted against throwing the Frenchman into the side, as he would make just one Premier League start.

Javi Gracia would later admit that the 21-year-old had been a signing for the future, noting:

"Not only Georginio but all the new players that are coming to a new country and a new competition need time, but not especially Georginio. He is working very well, a good character and I'm sure his future will be brilliant."

But, as they trundled towards the drop, this transfer risk was not rewarded. They had been relegated, and their record signing had played no part in preventing it.

Despite that, when compared to other forwards across Europe on FBref, it is clear to see the areas where the £70k-per-week youngster thrives.

Ranking in the top 7% for tackles and the top 2% for interceptions per 90 showcases his work rate; his position within the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 outlines him as the "sharp" magician that writer Joe Donnohue once suggested he was; and the fact he sits in the top 19% for assists per 90 perhaps suggests he is far from a free-scoring forward, but rather instead a creative force to be reckoned with.

This could be akin to Hernandez, who also boasted that tireless nature along with his bag of tricks, as well as the tangible qualities that brought Leeds such success. During their promotion campaign, the 38-year-old recorded a 7.35 average rating, with his nine goals and nine assists giving way to 2.3 key passes and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Whoever is selected to be the next long-term successor to Sam Allardyce in Yorkshire must surely put Rutter at the heart of their plans, in an effort to emulate a former favourite to propel them back to the Premier League.