Leeds United's desperate bid for survival hangs predominantly in the hands of Sam Allardyce, but his work in reigniting the players within this struggling outfit will be equally as key.

His tactical decisions are only as good as the 11 men on the pitch seeking to enact them, and even then their key assets need to show enough character to push on and ignite their scoring impetus.

Similar to how Raphinha carried them last season, scoring 11 in the league, and how moments like Jack Harrison's winner at Brentford pushed them over the line, it requires people willing to take a risk in search of the ultimate reward for a side battling relegation: safety.

Whilst Rodrigo boasts that maverick factor, as their top scorer with double the tally of his nearest competitor, the Spaniard cannot do it alone. With Patrick Bamford not to be trusted, especially after his miss against Leicester City, the opportunity is there for another striking hero to step up alongside the 32-year-old.

Despite a tough start to life at Elland Road, should Allardyce sink his claws into him properly, Georginio Rutter could be the most unlikely of heroes if he can kickstart his career with three games to go.

How has Georginio Rutter played this season?

Having signed for a club-record fee in January, heads turned as Jesse Marsch unloaded £35m on an unproven 20-year-old forward with little track record of scoring the goals they were in search of.

Also handed a £70k-per-week deal and expected to have an instant impact, the weight of such fiscal responsibility has understandably hampered the young Frenchman. As such, the now-21-year-old is yet to record a goal contribution across his 12 senior games in English football; albeit, he has suffered from limited opportunities in the league, with just one start.

For all this negativity, which arguably culminated in him being branded a "non-entity" by LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross, the forward still has that special something that makes him capable of the truly spectacular.

When compared to other forwards in Europe, it quickly becomes clear that Rutter excels as a creative influence when driving with the ball at his feet, rather than a sole goal threat. As such, he ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the top 9% for progressive carries per 90, largely due to his time at Hoffenheim, via FBref.

Allardyce could perhaps hand this young marksman a free role beside Rodrigo, in the hopes that his dynamism and trickery can draw space away from the true goalscoring threat.

Should his career finally be kickstarted in a role that actually suits him, the Yorkshire giants would surely gain a fine return on such a huge investment should he guide them to safety, given how lucrative Premier League status is financially.