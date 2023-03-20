Leeds United did not hesitate to back Jesse Marsch in the two transfer markets that he was at the club, investing heavily in the American who had taken over from Marcelo Bielsa and guided them to safety.

Whether his football was sustainable or not, it almost felt compulsory that he be given money considering the club had lost Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha for mouth-watering fees just last summer.

However, with hindsight and seeing how his tenure quickly turned sour, once again leading them into a relegation battle, it seems that this blind faith was somewhat misguided.

This is now a team crafted by numerous managers with wildly varying styles, with the pragmatic Javi Gracia expected to knit that into some kind of survival form.

The Spaniard has already taken great strides forward with wins over Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers but has not been aided by Marsch's biggest signing; Georginio Rutter.

How much did Georginio Rutter cost Leeds?

Seeking a striker stand-in given Patrick Bamford's fitness woes and patchy form, the obvious decision would be to turn to experience and sign someone with a proven record in the Premier League; like West Ham United did with Danny Ings.

However, whether it be through naivety or misguided faith, the former RB Salzburg boss instead opted to unload a club-record fee of £35.5m on a 20-year-old who had never stepped foot in England and hardly boasted the goal record needed to be their saviour.

Across 15 Bundesliga games this campaign Rutter had scored just twice, and although his potential remained sky-high he was far from the man they needed in January.

He has since gone on to prove this, with neither Marsch or Gracia really keen to hand him starts in the bigger matches.

The £35k-per-week struggler as such is averaging just 27 minutes per game, with an average rating of 6.50 to go alongside it. Even in his only league start, against Chelsea, journalist Beren Cross showed visible sympathy for him whilst branding him a "non-entity" against the towering defence he faced.

It is clear he is far from ready to star in English football, with a lack of experience completely overriding his undeniable talent.

One day in the future Rutter is certainly destined to be a top player, yet despite flashes of brilliance he is simply not what they needed in another battle for survival.

Gracia could be made to pay for this monumental transfer blunder of Marsch's, who has hung his successor out to dry by not signing the experienced striker everyone knew the Whites needed.