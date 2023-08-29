Highlights Leeds have signed Joel Piroe but could bolster their attacking ranks further before Friday's deadline.

A player with 16 goals last season is on their radar.

He'd represent an upgrade on Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United have finally claimed their first win of the Championship season at long last, and could be set to build upon that success with further acquisitions in the transfer window…

Who else could Leeds United sign this summer?

Having welcomed Joel Piroe last Thursday night, fans were thrilled to see that his arrival had come in time to throw him straight into the starting squad.

Daniel Farke had been crying out for a star striker, so it came as little surprise that he wasted no time in handing the former Swansea man his first start, with the Dutchman enjoying a dream debut as he hit the back of the net even before 20 minutes had gone.

His goals are set to spearhead a promotion charge that might finally now get underway, but he alone cannot be solely relied upon for firepower.

Therefore, perhaps their reported interest in Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes from earlier this month could add those supplementary goals needed to make them less reliant.

Football Transfers value the forward at €1.1m (£1m).

Who is Luis Duk Lopes?

Having kickstarted his career in his homeland, the 5 foot 11 finisher traded Benfica B for Aberdeen just last year.

Read the latest Leeds transfer news HERE...

It is fair to say that he has taken to life in Scotland with ease, finding the net with immense regularity for a side that finished as the best of the rest behind the Old Firm clubs. He would score 16 times in the Scottish Premiership, assisting a further six across those 33 games.

This marked the true breakout of the 23-year-old, who clearly blends creativity with proficiency in front of goal.

A former coach of his helped to outline this, alongside other starring attributes, as Joao Tralhao noted: “He is powerful, aggressive, strong and he works hard to press. He also has an amazing instinct to score goals and you could see that with every year he progressed.

“He has a real instinct for goal that is his top quality. He just scores goals, with his right foot, left foot, chest, head or every part of his body. He has scored a few acrobatic goals for Aberdeen and trust me that is not usual. That is just Duk.”

It seems that his acquisition, whilst it could provide ample competition for Piroe, would likely spell troublesome news for Georginio Rutter, who only now seems to be getting his career at Elland Road on track.

Having signed for a club-record fee back in January, many held their hopes on the Frenchman to lead them to safety. However, it quickly became clear that the 21-year-old was far from ready to undertake such a huge burden, and he would only make one start before their relegation.

Unsurprisingly, he would not score throughout that campaign, having found the net for the first time just last weekend.

To compare the former Hoffenheim forward with Duk in front of goal, there is little competition.

Farke has already made a few transfer masterstrokes this summer, with this potential move sure to add to that list by bringing in a big upgrade to push Rutter to reach his level.