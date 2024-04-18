In the history of football, Germany have long been a dominant force, creating players that possess a strong sense of competitive spirit, technical skill and tactical awareness.

From World Cup champions to Champions League winners, these athletes have inspired millions with their dedication and accomplishments, in addition to defining eras with their extraordinary skills.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest German footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Franz Beckenbauer 1964-1983 2 Gerd Müller 1963-1981 3 Lothar Matthäus 1978-2018 4 Philipp Lahm 2001-2017 5 Gunter Netzer 1963-1977 6 Uwe Seeler 1953-1978 7 Manuel Neuer 2004-present 8 Miroslav Klose 1998-2016 9 Thomas Müller 2008-present 10 Oliver Kahn 1987-2008

Related Euro 2024 Group A: Teams, players, fixtures and venues Everything you need to know about Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland ahead of Euro 2024.

10 Oliver Kahn

1987-2008

One of the most formidable goalkeepers in football history, Oliver Kahn had a remarkable career filled with several club and international achievements.

He demonstrated his prowess during his glorious career with Bayern Munich, winning an array of trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2001.

Kahn's unwavering determination, quick reflexes and commanding presence between the sticks earned him the nickname of "Der Titan".

He made similarly noteworthy accomplishments on the international front, and was part of the Germany team that won Euro 1996, as well as helping them to finish as runners-up in the 2002 World Cup.

9 Thomas Müller

2008-present

The football player who embodies intelligence and adaptability, as well as a bit of comedy, is Thomas Müller.

Müller came up through the ranks of Bayern Munich's youth academy and became a key player for the Bavarian powerhouse, winning multiple Bundesliga titles, domestic cups and two UEFA Champions League trophies. His influence goes beyond typical positional roles, which is why he has become synonymous with the label of "Raumdeuter".

He also excelled on the international stage, helping Germany win the 2014 World Cup, as well as being the top scorer at the 2010 World Cup. As an ever-present in the German national team over the years, Muller finds himself joint-sixth on the all-time goalscorers list with 45 and fourth on the all-time caps list with 128 to his name.

8 Miroslav Klose

1998-2016

Regarded as one of the most prolific attackers in football history, Miroslav Klose definitely left his mark on the sport's annals. A master goalscorer with unmatched aerial skill, Klose gained notoriety for his remarkable knack of consistently finding the back of the net.

He accumulated an impressive collection of titles while playing for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich. These titles included silverware in the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

But Klose really rose to legendary stature for his nation, leading Germany's assault with brilliance. With an incredible record of 71 goals in 137 games, Klose is Germany's all-time top scorer. His greatest moment came during the 2014 World Cup when he overtook Ronaldo's record to become the competition's all-time leading scorer and helped Germany win the World Cup for a fourth time.

Related Germany's top international goalscorers of all time Here are the very best in front of goal for the DFB-Team...

7 Manuel Neuer

2008-present

Manuel Neuer has revolutionised the goalkeeping position with his ground-breaking technique and unmatched skill set. His recognisable "sweeper-keeper" technique has not only transformed the role, but also raised the bar for 'keepers everywhere.

Having come up through the ranks at Schalke 04, Neuer has gone on to become a renowned player at Bayern Munich, where he's won multiple Bundesliga crowns, DFB-Pokal championships, as well as the Champions League on two occasions.

The shot-stopper has also been a pillar for the German national team, playing a crucial part in their triumph at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper in the competition. With a trophy case brimming with team and individual awards, it's safe to say Neuer's impact goes well beyond just stopping shots.

6 Uwe Seeler

1953-1978

German football legend Uwe Seeler's tremendous talent, undying devotion and extraordinary endurance made an everlasting impression on the game.

Seeler played at Hamburger SV throughout his career. Known for his adaptability and capacity to score goals with his head and feet, Seeler accumulated an incredible total of more than 500 goals for club and country combined. He led Hamburg to multiple domestic championships, including a German top-flight title in 1960 and the DFB-Pokal in 1963.

The former West Germany captain was also the driving force behind the national team's success during his era, winning 72 caps and competing for his nation in four World Cups. Despite never having raised the prized trophy, Seeler is respected and admired all around the world for his brilliant service to the national squad.

5 Gunter Netzer

1963-1977

Günter Netzer was a brilliant playmaker and midfield maestro who made a lasting impression on German football.

Netzer, who was highly regarded for his flawless passing range, dribbling skills and ability to score stunning goals, was a key player in Borussia Mönchengladbach's golden age, leading the team to several Bundesliga titles and UEFA Cup triumphs. Through his performances during his brief but significant stay at Real Madrid, he won over supporters' hearts and helped the team win the La Liga title.

As a standout performer for West Germany in international competitions, he was able to accumulate 37 caps and was a key player in their victory at Euro 1972, as well as winning the 1974 World Cup.

4 Philipp Lahm

2001-2017

One of the most talented full-backs of his time, Philipp Lahm, is remembered as the embodiment of reliability, intelligence and adaptability.

Lahm came up through the ranks of Bayern Munich's youth system, and his technical skill and excellent leadership soon earned him a spot as club and national captain. He transformed the contemporary full-back position by gliding between attack and defence with ease, which helped him accumulate a wealth of silverware at Bayern Munich. This included several Bundesliga titles, DFB-Pokal triumphs, and the ultimate honour of winning the Champions League.

His significant impact extended onto the world stage as well, scoring the opening goal as Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, as well as leading the national team to victory in 2014, where Die Mannschaft's triumph was largely attributed to his defensive qualities and leadership. A true classic of the game.

3 Lothar Matthäus

1978-2018

One of the most renowned and significant individuals in the history of football is Lothar Matthäus.

Over the course of his career, Matthäus distinguished himself as one of the best midfielders in the history of the game. He gained popularity with Borussia Mönchengladbach and then Bayern Munich, where he won many titles, including the UEFA Cup and seven Bundesliga championships. Despite playing in central midfield, the 63-year-old still managed to score 204 goals at club level.

Across the globe, Matthäus cemented his reputation as the cornerstone of the German national team by winning a record 150 caps and participating in a record five World Cups, winning the championship as captain in 1990.

After initially retiring in 2000, Matthaus came out of retirement in 2018 to play for boyhood club FC Herzogenaurach, where he started his career. He featured for 50 minutes with the club already confirmed winners in Germany's sixth tier.

Related Germany's most-capped football players of all time Football FanCast shares a list of the players to turn out for the DFB-Team most often.

2 Gerd Müller

1963-1981

Loved by many as "Der Bomber", Gerd Müller is regarded as a football legend because of his deadly goalscoring instincts and unrivalled accuracy at finding the back of the net.

As Müller rose through the Bayern Munich ranks, his goalscoring prowess enthralled spectators across the globe and made him one of the most prolific strikers in sports history. Müller scored an incredible 570 goals, which saw him create records that are still in place today. He made history at Bayern Munich, winning three straight European Cups in the 1970s, along with multiple Bundesliga crowns and the DFB-Pokal.

However, his dominance didn't stop at club level, as he had a similarly significant impact internationally, leading the way in the 1974 World Cup by scoring four goals, which landed him the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer. He was also the nation's all-time leading goalscorer with 68 until Miroslav Klose overtook him.

1 Franz Beckenbauer

1964-1983

Known by many as "Der Kaiser", Franz Beckenbauer is a legendary figure who transformed the sweeper position.

It was at Bayern Munich where he made a name for himself, leading them to three straight European Cups, as well as several Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokal crowns. He received praise from all around the world for his vision, poise and control over the game's tempo, which led to him winning the Ballon d'Or in 1972 and 1976.

The influence of Beckenbauer went beyond just clubs, as he was crucial to the German national team's success. Germany won its second World Cup thanks in large part to Beckenbauer's defensive acumen and leadership, as he captained Die Mannschaft to victory on home soil. After an amazing playing career, he moved smoothly into management, helping the national team to even more success, as West Germany won the World Cup under him in 1990.