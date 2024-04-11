Germany have had a plethora of world-class stars during their history, some of whom have gone on to win more than 100 caps in the famous black and white.

But who has turned out more than anyone else? Football FanCast has taken a look at the top 20 German appearance-makers of all time, ahead of Euro 2024, with a detailed view of the top 10.

All information correct as of 5th April 2024.

Germany men's most-capped internationals Rank Player Caps 1 Lothar Matthaus 150 2 Miroslav Klose 137 3 Lukas Podolski 130 4 Thomas Muller 128 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger 121 6 Manuel Neuer 117 7 Philipp Lahm 113 =8 Jurgen Klinsmann 108 =8 Toni Kroos 108 10 Jurgen Kohler 105 11 Per Mertesacker 104 12 Franz Beckenbauer 103 13 Thomas Häßler 101 14 Michael Ballack 98 15 Berti Vogts 96 =16 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 95 =16 Sepp Maier 95 18 Mesut Ozil 92 19 Rudi Voller 90 =20 Andreas Brehme 86 =20 Oliver Kahn 86

Here is a detailed look at Germany's 10 most-capped players:

10 Jurgen Kohler

105 caps

Aside from four years with Juventus, Jurgen Kohler plied his club career in Germany and made more than 100 appearances for his country between 1986 and 1998.

During that time, the centre-back won the World Cup in 1990 and the European Championship in 1996, scoring two goals in 105 caps.

9 Toni Kroos

108 caps

One of two players with 108 caps for Germany is midfield dynamo Toni Kroos. Known for his passing and set-piece ability, the central midfielder made his debut back in 2010, helping his country win the World Cup four years later in Brazil.

Kroos announced his retirement in 2021, however, in a fresh twist, he announced that he would come out of international retirement ahead of the 2024 European Championship.

8 Jurgen Klinsmann

108 caps

Someone who won’t add to his 108 caps is Jurgen Klinsmann, one of Germany’s leading goalscorers of all time, who found the back of the net on 47 occasions.

The former striker played for both West Germany and Germany between 1987 and 1998, and also represented his country at the Olympic Games before returning to the national setup as manager in 2004.

7 Philipp Lahm

113 caps

Philipp Lahm is regarded by many as one of the greatest full-backs in modern history, and he starred on the biggest stage with Germany after making his debut at the age of 20.

In fact, the versatile right-back made the World Cup Team of the Tournament in 2006, 2010 and 2014, finally winning the competition at the third time of asking. He was also in the European Championship Team of the Tournament in 2008 and 2012.

6 Manuel Neuer

117 caps

No goalkeeper has won more caps for Germany than Manuel Neuer, with the Bayern Munich legend still playing for club and country at the age of 38.

The shot-stopper won the U21 European Championship in 2009 and then went on to become first-choice for the senior side a year later. Since then, Neuer has played in seven major tournaments, captaining Die Mannschaft in a number of those.

5 Bastian Schweinsteiger

121 caps

Described as one of Germany’s greatest by former manager Joachim Low, Bastian Schweinsteiger made 121 appearances for his country, the majority of which came under Low.

The midfielder made his international debut at the age of 19 and would go on to represent Germany in seven major tournaments. He was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, retiring from international duty two years later.

4 Thomas Muller

128 caps

Thomas Muller is still available for selection, so may well have his eyes on those above him on the list of Germany’s most-capped players before he calls it a day.

The versatile forward burst onto the international scene in 2010 and has been a regular in the squad ever since, winning the World Cup in 2014. Muller also has 45 goals for Germany.

3 Lukas Podolski

130 caps

Lukas Podolski could’ve represented Poland but decided to play for Germany instead - a decision which paid off over the course of his 14-year international career.

The left-footed forward turned out in seven major tournaments and scored 49 goals in 130 appearances, netting the winner in his final Germany game against England in 2017.

2 Miroslav Klose

137 caps

Germany's top international goalscorer of all time with 71 goals, Miroslav Klose sits second on the list for most caps with an impressive 137.

The clinical striker didn’t make his senior debut for the national side until the age of 23, but quickly made up for lost time, becoming a regular over the next 14 years. The iconic forward also holds the record for the most goals scored at the World Cup with 16.

1 Lothar Matthaus

150 caps

Top of the charts for Germany is versatile midfielder Lothar Matthaus, who ended his international career with 150 caps.

The Bayern Munich icon made his debut for his country at the 1980 European Championship, picking up a winners' medal, and ten years later, won the 1990 World Cup. Matthaus made appearances for his nation over 21 consecutive years, retiring in 2000.