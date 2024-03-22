Germany have struggled in recent years at major tournaments, going out at the group stage of the last two World Cups and being eliminated by rivals England at the most recent European Championship.

However, historically, Germany have had some of the best players in world football wearing the famous white and black shirts, including some free-scoring attackers.

But who is Germany's best in front of goal? We have taken a look at the top German goalscorers of all time, with a detailed look at the very best the nation has produced over the years…

Germany's male top international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 Miroslav Klose 137 71 2 Gerd Muller 62 68 3 Lukas Podolski 130 49 =4 Rudi Voller 90 47 =4 Jurgen Klinsmann 108 47 =6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 95 45 =6 Thomas Muller 126 45 8 Uwe Seeler 72 43 9 Michael Ballack 98 42 10 Oliver Bierhoff 70 37 11 Fritz Walter 61 33 12 Klaus Fischer 45 32 =13 Ernst Lehner 65 31 =13 Mario Gomez 78 31 15 Andreas Moller 85 29 16 Edmund Conen 28 27 =17 Timo Werner 57 24 =17 Bastian Schweinsteiger 121 24 =19 Richard Hofmann 25 23 =19 Mesut Ozil 92 23 =19 Lothar Matthaus 150 23

Here is a detailed look at Germany's top 10 goalscorers:

10 Oliver Bierhoff

37 goals (70 caps)

Physical striker Oliver Bierhoff was a regular for Germany between 1996-2002, with the forward playing in four major tournaments.

Bierhoff took over from Jurgen Klinsmann as captain in 1998 and his most iconic moment in a Germany shirt was arguably a blistering seven-minute hat-trick in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, helping overturn a 1-0 deficit late on.

9 Michael Ballack

42 goals (98 caps)

Known by many as a powerful box-to-box midfielder, Michael Ballack also chipped in with plenty of goals for Germany over 12 years, 10 of which were from the penalty spot.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea star captained his country but was also involved in some drama toward the end of his international career, rejecting the chance to reach 100 caps due to a bust-up with Joachim Low.

8 Uwe Seeler

43 goals (72 caps)

Hamburger SV icon Uwe Seeler represented Germany for over 17 years, turning out in four World Cups and was the first player to score two goals in four separate editions of the competition.

Seeler was part of the side that made the final in 1966 against England and ended his international career with 43 goals.

7 Thomas Muller

45 goals (126 caps)

Versatile forward Thomas Muller is still available for Germany selection following an apparent retirement U-turn after the 2022 World Cup. The 34-year-old, who has plied his entire club career with Bayern Munich, looked to be hanging up his national boots after a group stage exit in Qatar but has gone on to feature since.

He made his debut in 2010 and had his best year in front of goal in 2014, the year Germany won the World Cup, scoring 10 times in 15 appearances.

6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

45 goals (95 caps)

Former Bayern Munich striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had a low start to his international career, scoring just once in his first two years as a German striker. However, he soon hit his prime and was the world’s best player, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1980 and 1981.

Rummenigge suffered World Cup final heartbreak in both 1982 and 1986, however, he did help Germany win the European Championships in 1980.

5 Jurgen Klinsmann

47 goals (108 caps)

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jurgen Klinsmann made more than 100 appearances for Germany and scored close to 50 goals, with his debut coming in 1987.

The forward, who also represented Germany at the Olympic Games, retired in 1998. Klinsmann then actually returned to the national team set up as Germany’s new head coach six years later and led his country in the 2006 World Cup.

4 Rudi Voller

47 goals (90 caps)

Rudi Voller is next on the list, netting 47 goals in 90 appearances. He scored in the 1986 World Cup final defeat to Argentina and his last two goals for Germany came in the 1994 World Cup.

Four years after retiring, Voller would go on to manage Bayer Leverkusen, Germany and Roma. He recently returned for a short interim role in charge of Germany after Hansi Flick left his post in 2023.

3 Lukas Podolski

49 goals (130 caps)

Despite being born in Poland, Lukas Podolski opted to represent Germany and made his debut as a teenager in 2004. It was 2006 when Podolski hit his prime for his country, scoring 12 goals in 17 games, three of which came at the World Cup.

The powerful forward represented his nation in an impressive seven major tournaments, winning the World Cup in 2014 before retiring three years later, one goal shy of a half-century.

2 Gerd Muller

68 goals (62 caps)

Iconic striker Gerd Muller was actually Germany’s all-time top scorer for almost 40 years, averaging more than a goal a game between 1966 and 1974.

The prolific forward found the back of the net with ease for both club and country and was the Ballon d'Or winner in 1970. He helped Germany win the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup in 1974, famously quitting international football after the triumph on home soil.

1 Miroslav Klose

71 goals (137 caps)

Top of the charts is Miroslav Klose, with the former Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich and Lazio striker enjoying a 14-year international career, breaking Muller’s record in 2014. He bagged more than 10 goals for his country in 2002, 2006 and 2010, saving his best in front of goal on the big stage.

Not only Germany’s top scorer, Klose also holds the record for the most goals scored in the World Cup with 16 and retired shortly after winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.