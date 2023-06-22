West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has already accepted a proposal to return to Italy, just a year after his £30m move to London.

How many goals has Scamacca scored?

Scamacca was an incredibly exciting prospect before making his move to West Ham last year. The Italian striker scored 16 goals in Serie A last year for Sassuolo, earning himself an expensive move to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has struggled however since his move, failing to replicate his success with just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season. The forward performed to a higher level in West Ham's Conference League triumph, scoring three in seven.

Scamacca began life at the London Stadium in a promising way, scoring four in his first 13 games. This early season form prompted captain Declan Rice to laud the striker with praise.

“I can tell you now he’s going to be unbelievable,” Rice told talkSPORT. “He‘s going to be really, really special." West Ham's captain passionately exclaimed "he’s just on another level".

The Italian has made 11 national team appearances so far, with zero goals there to his name, showing the forward could struggle to perform under major pressure.

Due to his poor season, Scamacca now appears set on a return to Serie A, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness. The report adds that AS Roma are the club most interested in the forward, due to Tammy Abraham being injured for the foreseeable future.

Scamacca is also reportedly extremely keen on the move with it being stated that he ‘has already accepted the proposal to return’ to his home country.

It is believed the Hammers aren't interested in a loan move and would prefer a clean break, but if no sale transpires a loan could indeed happen. It is believed a positve season on-loan could benefit West Ham too.

Will West Ham replace Scamacca?

West Ham would likely need to replace Scamacca if they lose him. His departure would leave them short up front with just an ageing Michail Antonio and injury prone Danny Ings in the ranks.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham have identified Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres as their primary striking target.

The Swedish striker is valued at £25m, and it is thought there are at least four Premier League sides in the hunt. The 25-year-old scored 21 Championship goals last season while also contributing ten assists as he fired Coventry to the play-off final.

Gyokeres is an incredibly exciting talent and could be a huge upgrade for West Ham on the current options available to David Moyes.